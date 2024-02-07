Ayalaan On OTT: When And Where To Watch Siva Karthikeyan Starrer Science Fiction Film

Advertisement

Ayalaan, starring Siva Karthikeyan, made its theatrical debut on January 12. The film clashed with Dhanush’s Captain Miller at the box office and delayed its Telugu premiere due to multiple screenings of movies on the day of its release. Despite getting limited screens across India, the science fiction performed well at the box office and is now scheduled to make its OTT debut.

When And Where To Watch Ayalaan?

Almost a month after its release, Ayalaan will make its OTT debut on streaming service Sun Nxt. While there hasn’t been an official regarding the film’s digital release, Ayalaan is likely to start streaming on 9th February, as per 123Telugu.

What do we know about Ayalaan and its performance at the box office?

Despite witnessing a clash at the box office with big films like Captain Miller and Merry Christmas at the box office, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer earned a total of ₹44.58 crore in two weeks. Ayalaan, directed by Ravikumar, follows the story of a man who teams up with an alien to stop a rogue scientist from making a deadly Nova gas, which would endanger the Earth. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.

Soon after the release of Ayalaan, and upon seeing the film's reception among fans, the makers decided to announce a sequel to the film. This was recently confirmed by the Phantom VFX, the VFX partner of the film. They shared a long press release on their official social media handles confirming the return of the actor-director duo in the film along with the alien. They also revealed that the makers of the film have kept an initial budget of ₹50 crores for the film's VFX, which might increase later as perfection and a better experience for the audience is their top priority.