English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 27th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Ayalaan On OTT: When And Where To Watch Siva Karthikeyan Starrer Science Fiction Film

Despite getting limited screens across India, Ayalaan performed well at the box office and is now scheduled to make its OTT debut.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ayalaan poster
Ayalaan poster | Image:IMDB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ayalaan, starring Siva Karthikeyan, made its theatrical debut on January 12. The film clashed with Dhanush’s Captain Miller at the box office and delayed its Telugu premiere due to multiple screenings of movies on the day of its release. Despite getting limited screens across India, the science fiction performed well at the box office and is now scheduled to make its OTT debut. 

When And Where To Watch Ayalaan? 

Almost a month after its release, Ayalaan will make its OTT debut on streaming service Sun Nxt. While there hasn’t been an official regarding the film’s digital release, Ayalaan is likely to start streaming on 9th February, as per 123Telugu

 

What do we know about Ayalaan and its performance at the box office?

Despite witnessing a clash at the box office with big films like Captain Miller and Merry Christmas at the box office, the Sivakarthikeyan starrer earned a total of ₹44.58 crore in two weeks. Ayalaan, directed by Ravikumar, follows the story of a man who teams up with an alien to stop a rogue scientist from making a deadly Nova gas, which would endanger the Earth. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh in the lead role.

Advertisement

Soon after the release of Ayalaan, and upon seeing the film's reception among fans, the makers decided to announce a sequel to the film. This was recently confirmed by the Phantom VFX, the VFX partner of the film. They shared a long press release on their official social media handles confirming the return of the actor-director duo in the film along with the alien. They also revealed that the makers of the film have kept an initial budget of ₹50 crores for the film's VFX, which might increase later as perfection and a better experience for the audience is their top priority.

 

 

Advertisement

Published January 27th, 2024 at 13:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

16 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shivpal Yadav Rejects Speculation, Claims RLD to Remain with INDI bloc

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  2. RRR Fever Continues, Cameron Left Spellbound By Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: BJP-Cong Mega Showdown, Bommai Detained In Bengaluru

    India News10 minutes ago

  4. Massive Fire Reported Outside Mylapore Kapaleeswarar Temple in Chennai

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. Monkey Fever: Important Facts To Know About This Fatal Disease

    Lifestyle Health14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement