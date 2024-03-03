Advertisement

Bachelor Party, which hit the theatres on January 26, is all set to make its OTT debut. The Kannada film starring Diganath, Achyuth Kumar, and Yogesh in the lead roles is directed by Abhijit Mahesh and produced by Rakshit Shetty.

When, where to watch Bachelor Party?

Bachelor Party which opened to mixed reviews at the box office has an IMDb rating of 6.7/10. The film after almost 40 days of its release will stream on Amazon Prime Video from March 4. Reportedly Kantara star Rishab Shetty was supposed to play the lead role, now played by Yogesh, but due to Kantara 2 commitments, Rishab couldn't sign the film.