Updated January 18th, 2024 at 12:50 IST

Bhakshak Teaser: Bhumi Pednekar’s Unwavering Quest to Seek Justice is the Highlight

Bhumi Pednekar headlines the crime drama film Bhakshak. The movie will be directed by Pulkit and will release on February 9, directly on OTT.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi Pednekar in a still from Bhakshak | Image:YouTube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bhumi Pednekar is all set to headline the crime drama film Bhakshak. The film will premiere directly on digital on February 9. The movie is inspired by real-life events and is directed by Pulkit. Ahead of the release of the film, the makers unveiled the teaser, today, January 18. 

Bhumi Pednekar to star as an investigative journalist in Bhakshak 

Actress Bhumi Pednekar is set to portray an investigative journalist in the upcoming streaming film Bhakshak. The film is a crime drama inspired by true events and is directed by Pulkit. It also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles. Bhakshak explores the journey of an unwavering woman's quest to seek justice. 

Bhumi Pednekar, as Vaishali Singh, portrays the role of an investigative journalist who wants to bring to light a heinous crime, laying bare the ground reality of crimes against women. In the teaser, the actress can be seen making rounds of police stations, small villages and political offices in order to get justice delivered. How she fights the system for the safety of young girls while keeping her own safety at stake is what forms the plot of the upcoming film.  

Director Pulkit says through the film he wants more people to join the dialogue 

Director Pulkit said in a statement, "Our aim was to shed light on the harsh realities of society and spark conversations that lead to meaningful change. I'm looking forward to more people joining this important dialogue."

Bhumi Pednekar will play the role of investigating journalist in Bhakshak | Image: Youtube Screengrab 

 

Expressing his thoughts on the film's release, Gaurav Verma, producer at Red Chillies Entertainment, said, "We believe in storytelling that not only entertains but also enlightens. This film is a testament to our commitment to narratives that provoke thought and inspire societal reflections. We're excited to collaborate with Netflix to share this impactful story with audiences worldwide." The film will drop on February 9 on Netflix.

Published January 18th, 2024 at 12:50 IST

