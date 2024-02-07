Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 17:39 IST

Bhamakalapam 2 Teaser: Priyamani Returns As 'Dangerous Housewife' In Quirky Murder Mystery

Bhamakalapam 2 will feature Priyamani return as Anupama for the second installment of the quirky murder mystery franchise, also starring Seerat Kapoor.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Bhamakalapam 2
Bhamakalapam 2 | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Murder mystery Bhamakalapam, is all set to return with a second installment turning the film into a franchise. Priyamani will be reprising her role of Anupama for Bhamakalapam 2. The makers for the project recently released the official teaser for the same, giving insight into how Anupama's story will progress.

Bhamakalapam 2 teaser now out


Aha original film, Bhamakalapam, is all set to expand with a part two. The teaser for the same, was released by the makers of the film. Priyamani returns as Anupama, a rather innocent-looking housewife, who is about to embark on a heist adventure. Though she promises her husband to follow a straight path, she unknowingly gets entangled in yet another dangerous web as she maneuvers her way out of it through the course of the film.

Besides Priyamani, the film also stars Seerat Kapoor, Sharanya, Raghu Mukharjee and Brahmaji among others. Prashant R Vihari has composed the music for the film, with cinematography being helmed by Deepak Kumar. The film is being edited by Viplav. Produced by Dream Farmers, An association of Bapineedu & Sudheer Edara in collaboration with Aha Studios, Bhamakalapam 2 will be made available for streaming on Aha starting February 16.

Bhamakalapam was a massive success


Bhamakalapam had marked its debut on Aha, in February of 2011. The film managed to gross over four million views, a formidable feat. The film has now been expanded into a franchise with a sequel on the way.

Separately, Bhamakalapam 2 is the first of five films Priyamani will be featured in for the year. Priyamani has Aditya Dhar's Article 370, Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, Tamil film Quotation Gang and Kannada film Khaimara, in the pipeline. She has completed filming for all the mentioned projects, save for Khaimara, which is still underway. 
 

Published January 31st, 2024 at 16:27 IST

