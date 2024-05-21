Advertisement

The much-awaited teaser of Blackout, starring Vikrant Massey, Mouni Roy and Sunil Grover has been unveiled. It was unveiled by veteran actor Anil Kapoor via his social media handle on Tuesday, May 21. The movie is helmed by debutant director Devang Bhavsar.

A look at the teaser of the crime thriller Blackout

The teaser was unveiled on Instagram, offering a peek into Vikrant’s captivating performance. It is a crime thriller comedy that will keep you on the edge of your seat while tickling your funny bones. The teaser opens up with a voice over “Main samay hoon aur aaj main yeh batane aaya hoon ki tumhara waqt badalne wala hai.” In the next frame, we see Vikrant’s car hitting a truck full of money and jewels.

While the teaser doesn’t give away much, it shows Vikrant getting into a truckload of jewels. However, it lands him and his members – Mouni and Sunil – in trouble. The teaser ends with Vikrant hysterically singing Badshah O Badshah as he drives. The teaser shows a glimpse of gun-wielding Mouni and disguised Sunil.

Anil Kapoor shared the teaser with the caption, "Samay Samay ki baat hai, dekhte hai yeh raat ka badshah koun hai. #BlackoutTeaser Out now! #Blackout streaming June 7th exclusively on #JioCinemaPremium."

What else do we know about Blackout?

Jio Studios Presents, In Association with 11:11 Productions, Blackout. The movie is being produced under Jyoti Deshpande and 11:11 Productions by Niraj Kothari. Blackout is set to release on June 7, 2024, on JioCinema.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey is also gearing up for the release of The Sabarmati Report, directed by Ranjan Chandel. Co-starring, Raashii Khanna, the movie is inspired by true events that took place in the Sabarmati Express on the morning of 27 February 2002.