Updated March 6th, 2024 at 19:23 IST

Bramayugam On OTT: When And Where To Watch The Mammootty Starrer

Bramayugam featured Mammootty in the lead role. The mystery thriller has had a successful box office run and is now set for its OTT debut.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bramayugam
A still from Mammootty starrer Bramayugam | Image:YouTube
  • 2 min read
Bramayugam hit the big screens on February 15 and was received to a largely positive response. The movie stars Mammootty in the lead role who essays the role of Kunjamon Potti, a folklore singer. After a successful box office run, the movie will make its digital debut soon. 

Where to watch Bramayugam online?

After a massive response at the box office, the Malayalam film is all set to make its digital premiere. The movie will debut on Sony Liv on March 15. Sharing the official announcement of the same, the steaming platform wrote on Instagram, “It's time to enter the spine-chilling world of Kodumon Potti! Rahul Sadasivan's Bramayugam, starring Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, and Sidharth Bharathan will be streaming only on Sony LIV from March 15th.” 

After a month of theatrical run, the Mammootty starrer Bramayugam has raked record numbers at the domestic box office. The mystery thriller has collected ₹25.82 crore in India. Worldwide the film has amassed a staggering total of ₹55.5 crore. 

What is Bramayugam about? 

Bramayugam starring Mammootty released in theatres amid a lot of buzz. In Bramayugam, Mammootty plays the role of Kunjamon Potti. Bramayugam follows the life of a folklore singer from the Paanan caste. However, he enters the Mana mansion of Kunjamon Potti. Even though Thevan attempts to flee, Potti, aka Mammootty, has other plans for him. As a result, things take a dramatic turn in the film Bramayugam from this point forward. Bramayugam released in multiple languages including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi. The movie has released in more than 350 screens in Kerala.

Published March 6th, 2024 at 19:23 IST

