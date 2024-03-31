Updated March 31st, 2024 at 13:56 IST
Chamkila To Wish: Movies To Stream On OTT In April 2024
From Wish to Chamkila, here are some interesting movies scheduled to stream on various platforms on OTT in the upcoming month of April.
- 2 min read
OTT will offer plenty of options for viewers in the coming month of April. From Diljit Dosanjh's starrer biographical film Amar Singh Chamkila to the Disney animated film Wish, here are some interesting titles that are making their way to various digital platforms in the upcoming month.
Wish
Young Asha makes a wish so powerful that it's answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy called Star. With Star's help, Asha must save her kingdom from King Magnifico and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.
Release date: 3 April, 2024
Where To Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar
Hanuman
A man who accidentally attains superpowers clashes with one who is desperate to get his own.
Release date: 5 April, 2024
Where To Watch: Netflix
Farrey
After gaining admission into an elite school on scholarship, an orphan genius becomes entangled in a cheating racket when some of her rich friends lure her into helping them.
Release date: 5 April, 2024
Where To Watch: Zee5
Siren
An ambulance driver turned criminal eagerly awaits his release from prison, but it takes 14 years.
Release date: 11 April, 2024
Where To Watch: Zee5
Chamkila
A humble singer's brash lyrics ignite fame and fury across Punjab as he grapples with soaring success and brutal criticism before his untimely death.
Release date: 12 April, 2024
Where To Watch: Netflix
Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver
A colony on the edge of the galaxy fights for survival against a tyrannical ruling force.
Release date: 19 April, 2024
Where To Watch: Netflix
