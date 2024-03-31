Advertisement

OTT will offer plenty of options for viewers in the coming month of April. From Diljit Dosanjh's starrer biographical film Amar Singh Chamkila to the Disney animated film Wish, here are some interesting titles that are making their way to various digital platforms in the upcoming month.

Wish

Young Asha makes a wish so powerful that it's answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy called Star. With Star's help, Asha must save her kingdom from King Magnifico and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Release date: 3 April, 2024

Where To Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

Hanuman

A man who accidentally attains superpowers clashes with one who is desperate to get his own.

Release date: 5 April, 2024

Where To Watch: Netflix

Farrey

After gaining admission into an elite school on scholarship, an orphan genius becomes entangled in a cheating racket when some of her rich friends lure her into helping them.

Release date: 5 April, 2024

Where To Watch: Zee5

Siren

An ambulance driver turned criminal eagerly awaits his release from prison, but it takes 14 years.

Release date: 11 April, 2024

Where To Watch: Zee5

Chamkila

A humble singer's brash lyrics ignite fame and fury across Punjab as he grapples with soaring success and brutal criticism before his untimely death.

Release date: 12 April, 2024

Where To Watch: Netflix

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

A colony on the edge of the galaxy fights for survival against a tyrannical ruling force.

Release date: 19 April, 2024

Where To Watch: Netflix