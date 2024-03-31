×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 13:56 IST

Chamkila To Wish: Movies To Stream On OTT In April 2024

From Wish to Chamkila, here are some interesting movies scheduled to stream on various platforms on OTT in the upcoming month of April.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amar Singh Chamkila
Amar Singh Chamkila | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

OTT will offer plenty of options for viewers in the coming month of April. From Diljit Dosanjh's starrer biographical film Amar Singh Chamkila to the Disney animated film Wish, here are some interesting titles that are making their way to various digital platforms in the upcoming month. 

Wish

Young Asha makes a wish so powerful that it's answered by a cosmic force, a little ball of boundless energy called Star. With Star's help, Asha must save her kingdom from King Magnifico and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Release date: 3 April, 2024

Advertisement

Where To Watch: Disney Plus Hotstar

 

Disney's Wish: The songs, the posters, release date, cast, and more about Disney's new animated film | Popverse

 

Hanuman

A man who accidentally attains superpowers clashes with one who is desperate to get his own.

Release date: 5 April, 2024

Advertisement

Where To Watch: Netflix

 

Farrey

After gaining admission into an elite school on scholarship, an orphan genius becomes entangled in a cheating racket when some of her rich friends lure her into helping them.

Advertisement

Release date: 5 April, 2024

Where To Watch: Zee5

Advertisement

 

Farrey (2023) - Movie | Reviews, Cast & Release Date - BookMyShow

 

Siren

An ambulance driver turned criminal eagerly awaits his release from prison, but it takes 14 years.

Advertisement

Release date: 11 April, 2024

Where To Watch: Zee5

Advertisement

 

Chamkila

A humble singer's brash lyrics ignite fame and fury across Punjab as he grapples with soaring success and brutal criticism before his untimely death.

Release date: 12 April, 2024

Advertisement

Where To Watch: Netflix

 

Why Was Diljit Dosanjh Cast in Netflix Movie Amar Singh Chamkila?

 

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

A colony on the edge of the galaxy fights for survival against a tyrannical ruling force.

Release date: 19 April, 2024

Advertisement

Where To Watch: Netflix

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 13:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan on PBKS' plight

a few seconds ago
Kurodanomics

End of Kurodanomics

a few seconds ago
INDI Alliance's Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan being held in the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest

INDI Mega Rally LIVE

a few seconds ago
pm modi

election campaign

a minute ago
zomato

Zomato receives GST penal

2 minutes ago
Viral Video Shows A Man Seen Riding Bull On Busy City Street | WATCH

Man Riding Bull On Street

2 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav

New pace sensation

4 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati

India News LIVE

8 minutes ago
Priyanka

Priyanka Jets Off

8 minutes ago
Weightlifting

Knee Pain Troubles

9 minutes ago
President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna upon LK Advani

Bharat Ratna

12 minutes ago
Saif Kareena

Saifeena Back In Mumbai

14 minutes ago
SBVP Protests in Puducherry

ABVP Puducherry Protest

14 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scores

14 minutes ago
Beachwear

Beachwear Essentials

15 minutes ago
The military service exemption given to Ultra Orthodox Jews has become a point of contention in Israel, leading to many protests.

Israel's Central Bank

15 minutes ago
BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

16 minutes ago
They're Losing MPs, So They're..: DK Shivakumar After BJP Protest Over Assault on Bengaluru Trader

BJP Files Complaint

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Four Arrested For Attack On Interfaith Couple In Hyderabad

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Unseen pictures from LSG vs PBKS match as Lucknow emerge victorious

    Galleries14 hours ago

  3. Video of Woman Lying on Airport Luggage Conveyor Belt Receives Backlash

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Kamal Haasan Mourns 'Brother' Daniel Balaji's Death: Agony Of Young...

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. 13 Arrested for Shooting Porn Videos in Bungalow Near Lonavala

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo