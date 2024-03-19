×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 20:47 IST

Chhorii 2, Subedar, Be Happy: 8 OTT Movies Announced Featuring Bollywood's Biggest Stars

Bollywood stars including Anil Kapoor, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Abhishek Bachchan will appear in some of Prime Video's original films. Know details here.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
New movie poster
New movie poster | Image:Prime Video
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Prime Video has unveiled its ambitious line-up of original content set to grace screens over the next two years. The extensive roster includes a mix of 40 original series and movies, alongside 29 films slated for streaming post-theatrical release, spanning across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Prime Video announces 8 original films

The eight Amazon original films announced by the streamer include Anil Kapoor‘s action drama Subedar, small-town comedy Supermen of Malegaon, from Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan Akhtar and starring Adarsh Gaurav, Indian independence-themed Ae Watan Mere Watan, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan-starring Be Happy, actor Boman Irani’s directorial debut The Mehta Boys, and superstition-themed Chhorii 2 in the Hindi language. Additionally, Cheekati Lo, an investigative crime thriller and satire Uppu Kappu Rambu Cheekati Lo in Telugu will also streamer on the platform.

Which Hindi movies will stream on Prime Video soon?

Among the highly anticipated offerings is Ikkis, a biopic centred on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC, hailed as the most decorated hero of the 1971 War. Produced by Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd. and helmed by director Sriram Raghavan, the film will feature Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

 

 

Fans of the horror-comedy genre can rejoice with the announcement of Stree 2, the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Stree. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film revisits the quaint town of Chanderi, where new terror hides featuring actors Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khuranna.

Advertisement

Renowned filmmaker Shoojit Sircar will also present a narrative which is set to be an emotional rollercoaster as it explores the relationship between a father and daughter. Abhishek Bachchan headlines the cast alongside Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani.

Baaghi 4 and Housefull 5 are also on the list

For action enthusiasts, the adrenaline-pumping Baaghi 4 promises to deliver the trademark thrills and intensity synonymous with the franchise. Led by the dynamic Tiger Shroff, this film will also premiere on Prime Video.

 

 

Meanwhile, the popular Housefull franchise will also return with its fifth instalment, aptly titled Housefull 5. Known for its comedic brilliance and ensemble cast, the film guarantees five times the laughter, madness, and confusion. Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh lead the charge in this comedy extravaganza.

Advertisement

Lastly, Chandu Champion is getting ready to chronicle the awe-inspiring journey of an ordinary man who defied all odds to secure India's first individual gold medal in the Olympics. Kartik Aaryan takes on the titular role in this one. Other movies on this slate includes

Advertisement

Published March 19th, 2024 at 20:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RCB new jersey

RCB's new jersey

a few seconds ago
Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday

MNS, BJP deal done?

a few seconds ago
China US

China warns US

a minute ago
ISRO to conduct second landing experiment of RLV

ISRO's Landing Experiment

6 minutes ago
IAF Carries Out Activation of Emergency Landing Strip On National Highway in Andhra Pradesh

IAF Emergency Landing

7 minutes ago
RCB unbox

Guard of honour

11 minutes ago
Thara Kalyan

Thara Loses Her Voice

14 minutes ago
Iranian girl gets engaged with Indian YouTuber in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad

Seema Haider

14 minutes ago
Konark

Places To Visit In Konark

15 minutes ago
Nvidia expands its AI offerings with new software for easier AI integration

Nvidia expands its AI

16 minutes ago
Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till March 18 | Check List of Restrictions

Section 144 in Lucknow

17 minutes ago
Congress appointed in-charges for 4 Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh

LS Polls LIVE Updates

17 minutes ago
Unilever ice cream spin-off

Unilever Ice Cream

17 minutes ago
Cricketer R Ashwin Lauds Sri Leela

R Ashwin Lauds Sreeleela

18 minutes ago
rupee and dollar

Rupee declines 13 paise

18 minutes ago
The deadline for income tax proof submission for the financial year 2023-2024 is March 31

Direct tax collection

19 minutes ago
Which States Are Heading for Assembly Elections in 2024 | Full List Here

Lok Sabha Polls 2024

20 minutes ago
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

5 NYAY, 25 Guarantee

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jailed AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MP Today

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Kriti Kharbanda Shares Glimpse Of Her 'Pehli Rasoi'

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. Viral Video: Fans Vandalise Thalapathy Vijay's Car In Kerala

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  4. IPL 2024 New Rules: Key changes to impact player, toss rules and wides

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. 'I've Put Her to Sleep Forever': Man Kills Wife After Reaching Canada

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo