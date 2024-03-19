Advertisement

Prime Video has unveiled its ambitious line-up of original content set to grace screens over the next two years. The extensive roster includes a mix of 40 original series and movies, alongside 29 films slated for streaming post-theatrical release, spanning across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Prime Video announces 8 original films

The eight Amazon original films announced by the streamer include Anil Kapoor‘s action drama Subedar, small-town comedy Supermen of Malegaon, from Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan Akhtar and starring Adarsh Gaurav, Indian independence-themed Ae Watan Mere Watan, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan-starring Be Happy, actor Boman Irani’s directorial debut The Mehta Boys, and superstition-themed Chhorii 2 in the Hindi language. Additionally, Cheekati Lo, an investigative crime thriller and satire Uppu Kappu Rambu Cheekati Lo in Telugu will also streamer on the platform.

Which Hindi movies will stream on Prime Video soon?

Among the highly anticipated offerings is Ikkis, a biopic centred on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC, hailed as the most decorated hero of the 1971 War. Produced by Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd. and helmed by director Sriram Raghavan, the film will feature Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra, and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Fans of the horror-comedy genre can rejoice with the announcement of Stree 2, the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Stree. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film revisits the quaint town of Chanderi, where new terror hides featuring actors Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khuranna.

Renowned filmmaker Shoojit Sircar will also present a narrative which is set to be an emotional rollercoaster as it explores the relationship between a father and daughter. Abhishek Bachchan headlines the cast alongside Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani.

Baaghi 4 and Housefull 5 are also on the list

For action enthusiasts, the adrenaline-pumping Baaghi 4 promises to deliver the trademark thrills and intensity synonymous with the franchise. Led by the dynamic Tiger Shroff, this film will also premiere on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, the popular Housefull franchise will also return with its fifth instalment, aptly titled Housefull 5. Known for its comedic brilliance and ensemble cast, the film guarantees five times the laughter, madness, and confusion. Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh lead the charge in this comedy extravaganza.

Lastly, Chandu Champion is getting ready to chronicle the awe-inspiring journey of an ordinary man who defied all odds to secure India's first individual gold medal in the Olympics. Kartik Aaryan takes on the titular role in this one. Other movies on this slate includes