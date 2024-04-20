Advertisement

Alex Garland's new film, starring Kristen Dunst, is currently the most debated among moviegoers. The film debuted in theatres in the United States on April 12 and has since received rave reviews from both audiences and critics. Garland uses the power of journalism as a lens through which to draw attention to the brutality of war while also reflecting on the future and political polarisation. So, when will the movie be available to stream?

Civil War poster | Image: IMDb

Civil War's release date

Alex Garland's Civil War starring Kirsten Dunst and Wagner Moura among others, explores the dark world of a war-ravaged America. Warner Bros. Discovery and production company A24 have signed an exclusive deal for Civil War to premiere on HBO Max for its OTT debut. The deal was announced in December 2023. While there is no exact streaming date of the film, it has been speculated that the film will release on HBO Max in August of 2024.

Advertisement

A still from Civil War | Image: IMDb

How to watch Alex Garland's Civil War online?

For those who do not wish to go to theatres to watch Civil War, can rent or purchase the film on digital video-on-demand (DVOD) from Amazon Prime Video and YouTube TV. Moreover, the earliest that the film could be available on digital would be around May 27, 2024. The Civil War 2024 cast lineup includes actor like Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Nick Offerman, Jefferson Whit, Nelson Lee, Evan Lai, and Jesse Plemons.

A still from Civil War | Image: IMDb

Meanwhile, the synopsis of the film reads, "A journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House."