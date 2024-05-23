Advertisement

Crew starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon is all set to make its digital debut. The film did a remarkable business in theatres and earned over ₹100 crore at the box office. The film was a laugh riot and received mixed reviews from fans and audiences alike.

Crew to make its OTT debut

Crew will make its digital debut on Netflix on May 24. The film follows the lives of three flight attendants whose lives take an unexpected turn, leading to laughter-filled scenarios. The announcement of the film's OTT release was made by the streaming platform on their social media handle. They further wrote, "Consider our hearts (and sona) officially stolen. Crew is landing on Netflix at midnight."

What is the Crew all about?

For those unfamiliar with the storyline, Crew revolves around the lives of three close friends who work as flight attendants for Kohinoor Airlines. Their peaceful existence is disrupted by an unexpected turn of events, plunging them into a vulnerable situation. As they deal with unforeseen challenges, the trio must summon all their courage and wit to navigate through the chaos.

A still from Crew | Image: X

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network, Crew also stars Rajesh Sharma as Mittal, the meticulous chief financial officer of Kohinoor Airlines, alongside Saswata Chatterjee, who portrays Vijay Walia, the assertive chairman of the airline.

Tabu shines as Geeta Sethi, the in-flight supervisor of Kohinoor Airlines, while Kareena Kapoor Khan brings her seasoned expertise to the role of senior flight attendant Jasmine Kohli. Kriti Sanon portrays the character of Divya Rana, a dedicated junior flight attendant. Joining them are Diljit Dosanjh as the CBI sub-inspector Jaiveer Singh Rathore and Kapil Sharma in a special appearance as the defaulter millionaire Arun Sethi.