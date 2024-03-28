Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Down At Amar Singh Chamkila Trailer Launch, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Imtiaz Ali and others came together for the trailer launch of their upcoming film Chamkila. The movie will debut on Netflix on April 12 and the team unveiled the trailer of the film today in Mumbai. At the event, Imtiaz Ali heaped praises on the lead actor Diljit leaving him in tears. A video of the singer-actor getting emotional is now going viral on social media.

Diljit Dosanjh moved to tears as director Imtiaz Ali praises him

At the trailer launch, Imtiaz Ali was sharing anecdotes about working together with Diljit when the filmmaker praised him. He said that his time has come and this is just the start. Imtiaz Ali shared, "The first person I spoke to about the film was AR Rahman. We were wondering who should we cast. The first name that came to our mind was Diljit paaji's."

Praising him, Imtiaz Ali said, “You have already achieved so much but I can guarantee this, this is just your beginning. Wherever you go, we will be with you. I am very happy this freshness came into my life of doing this film. I am thankful to Netflix who took it up with equal love.” This left Diljit Dosanjh teary eyed and his co-star Parineeti could be seen consoling him. A video of the same is doing rounds on social media.

Imitaz Ali details how Diljit Dosanjh came on board Chamkila

While Imtiaz Ali claimed he was always sure of signing Diljit Dosanjh as Chamkila, he was unsure if the Good Newzz actor would accept the role. Speaking at the trailer launch event, the filmmaker recalled, “we felt that this casting won't happen and that he (Diljit) won't do the film.” He added that it was another actor who convinced him to approach Diljit. He recalled, “I even remember talking to Angad. Angad also said, 'Why don't you talk to Diljit?'. Neha Dhupia, host of the event and wife of Angad Bedi, quipped, "I am hoping Diljit recommends Angad's name for another film."

Imtiaz continued, "Finally, Diljit and I spoke. I thought I'd have a five-minute conversation to fix up a time for narration. We ended up talking for an hour. What happens is that when you are telling the story to an actor, if you like it yourself, then that's the actor you want in the film. The way Diljit listened to the narration, I started getting more interested in the story." He even said, "I feel that without Diljit and Parineeti, this film couldn't have been made. I hope when you all watch it, you realize why I say so." Amar Singh Chamkila is set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from April 12.