Advertisement

Ravi Teja starrer Eagle which released on February 9 after postponing its original date from Sankranthi week, couldn't create any magic at the box office. The film with just ₹25.55 crores in over 15 days of its release is struggling to bring footfall in theatres. The film is reportedly made on a budget of ₹35 crores. Now, the news of the film's digital right being sold to a local OTT platform has come to light.

Eagle digital rights sold

ETV Win has bought the digital rights of the Ravi Teja starrer. The film is expected to stream on the OTT platform from March second week, mostly on March 8 coinciding with Maha Shivaratri.

Advertisement

What do we know about Eagle?

Eagle, directed by Karthik Gattamneni, is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla under the People Media Factory Banner. Apart from Ravi Teja, the film also stars Kavya Thapar, Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Vinay Rao, and Srinivas Avasarala in important roles.