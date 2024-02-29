English
Updated February 29th, 2024

Eagle On OTT: Ravi Teja Film To Stream Digitally In Just 20 Days Of Its Theatrical Release

Ravi Teja starrer Eagle released in theatres on February 9 after multiple delays. The film will make its OTT debut in just 20 days.

Eagle
Ravi Teja starrer Eagle will start streaming on OTT platforms within twenty days of its release in theatres. The film will stream on ETV Win and Prime Video from March 1. The film had hit theatres on February 9 after multiple delays. 

Published February 29th, 2024

