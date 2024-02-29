Updated February 29th, 2024 at 18:42 IST
Eagle On OTT: Ravi Teja Film To Stream Digitally In Just 20 Days Of Its Theatrical Release
Ravi Teja starrer Eagle released in theatres on February 9 after multiple delays. The film will make its OTT debut in just 20 days.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Eagle | Image:X
Ravi Teja starrer Eagle will start streaming on OTT platforms within twenty days of its release in theatres. The film will stream on ETV Win and Prime Video from March 1. The film had hit theatres on February 9 after multiple delays.
Published February 29th, 2024 at 18:42 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Discover the Latest Tourist Hotspots in DubaiInitiatives15 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.