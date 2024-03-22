×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 21:40 IST

Farrey On OTT: Know When And Where To Watch Alizeh Agnihotri Starrer Heist Thriller

Alizeh Agnihotri marked her acting debut with 2023 heist thriller film, Farrey. The film is now gearing up for its digital release in the Summer of 2024.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Farrey
Farrey | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Farrey released in theatres on November 24. Despite being reportedly mounted on a humble budget of ₹20 crores, its box office collections failed to make an even recovery. As per a Sacnilk report, the Alizeh Agnihotri film's domestic collections came in at ₹2.68 crores with its worldwide total standing at ₹3.2 crores.

Farrey locks digital release date


The official Instagram handle for ZEE5 recently shared glimpses from Farrey coupled with a date announcement for its OTT release. The date for the same has been set at April 5. The caption to the post read, "The rat race for marks is about to get intense! Stay tuned #Farrey premieres 5th April, only on #ZEE5 #FarreyOnZEE5" 

Advertisement


Besides Alizeh Agnihotri leading the film, Farrey also features an ensemble cast of  Ronit Roy, Juhi Babbar Soni, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Arbaaz Khan, Shilpa Shukla and Ishan Jack in pivotal roles. Directed by Soumendra Padhi the film has been co-produced by Sunir Kheterpal, Nikhil Namit, Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni.

Advertisement

What is Farrey about?


The theme at the center of Farrey is the age old haves and have nots divide. The film attempts to portray how such societal classifications exist not only in the adult world but among children as well. These themes stand tied in with the broader genre of Farrey being an edge of the seat 'heist thriller'. 

Advertisement


The official synopsis of the film reads, "After gaining admission into an elite school on scholarship, an orphan genius Niyati gets entangled in a cheating racket when some of her rich friends lure her into helping them cheat in exams through elaborate methods." For the unversed, Alizeh Agnihotri essays the role of Niyati Singh in Farrey - a talented student who gets pulled into an immoral money-making scheme owing to her limited means. 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 21:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BREAKING: Gunmen open fire in Moscow concert hall.

Moscow Firing

a few seconds ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni run-out

a few seconds ago
Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained By Police

Saurabh Bharadwaj

a minute ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

4 minutes ago
Ajit Pawar

BJP To Support Ajit Pawar

8 minutes ago
Chae Seo Jin

Seo Jin's Wedding Shoot

8 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

India Supports Bhutan

9 minutes ago
Before the passage of the $1.2 trillion spending bill in the House, Greene tweeted that "Our Republican majority is a complete failure."

US Speaker of the House

10 minutes ago
BJP flag and symbol

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

12 minutes ago
Shaheed Diwas 2024 : All You Need To Know

Shaheed Diwas 2024

13 minutes ago
Shehzada Dhami

Shehzada On Termination

16 minutes ago
The Shining

Book To Movie Adaptations

21 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal Interview

28 minutes ago
Maryan and The Goat Life

Prithviraj On His Film

30 minutes ago
School of Rock

School Of Rock Update

36 minutes ago
Gunther vs Brock Lesnar

Gunther on Lesnar

38 minutes ago
SC comes down hard on Patanjali

Patanjali Puzzle

an hour ago
BLACKPINK

BP's Contract Renewal Fee

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. My Life Dedicated To Nation: Kejriwal's First Reaction After Arrest

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE: Hearing Begins, ED Seeks 10-Day Custody

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Bihar inter students protest discontinuation of +2 classes in collges

    Education9 hours ago

  4. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  5. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo