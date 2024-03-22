Farrey On OTT: Know When And Where To Watch Alizeh Agnihotri Starrer Heist Thriller

Advertisement

Farrey released in theatres on November 24. Despite being reportedly mounted on a humble budget of ₹20 crores, its box office collections failed to make an even recovery. As per a Sacnilk report, the Alizeh Agnihotri film's domestic collections came in at ₹2.68 crores with its worldwide total standing at ₹3.2 crores.

Farrey locks digital release date



The official Instagram handle for ZEE5 recently shared glimpses from Farrey coupled with a date announcement for its OTT release. The date for the same has been set at April 5. The caption to the post read, "The rat race for marks is about to get intense! Stay tuned #Farrey premieres 5th April, only on #ZEE5 #FarreyOnZEE5"

Advertisement



Besides Alizeh Agnihotri leading the film, Farrey also features an ensemble cast of Ronit Roy, Juhi Babbar Soni, Sahil Mehta, Zeyn Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Arbaaz Khan, Shilpa Shukla and Ishan Jack in pivotal roles. Directed by Soumendra Padhi the film has been co-produced by Sunir Kheterpal, Nikhil Namit, Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni.

Advertisement

What is Farrey about?



The theme at the center of Farrey is the age old haves and have nots divide. The film attempts to portray how such societal classifications exist not only in the adult world but among children as well. These themes stand tied in with the broader genre of Farrey being an edge of the seat 'heist thriller'.

Advertisement



The official synopsis of the film reads, "After gaining admission into an elite school on scholarship, an orphan genius Niyati gets entangled in a cheating racket when some of her rich friends lure her into helping them cheat in exams through elaborate methods." For the unversed, Alizeh Agnihotri essays the role of Niyati Singh in Farrey - a talented student who gets pulled into an immoral money-making scheme owing to her limited means.