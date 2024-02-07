Advertisement

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s maiden production Fight Club made its theatrical debut on December 15. After a month of its release, the film is now set to premiere on the OTT platform. The film centers on Selva, a young child who aspires to play football but, for various reasons, gives up on his dream and turns into an irate man who gets into fights. The audience responded favorably to Fight Club because of its captivating plot and great performances.

Fight Club’s OTT release

Disney Plus Hotstar has now revealed that Fight Club will be accessible for streaming on January 27. This is a chance for everyone who was unable to see the movie in theaters.

Directed by Abbas A. Rahmath, the film was led by Vijay Kumar and Monisha Mohan Menen. Other supporting roles were portrayed by Saravana Vel, Shankar Thas, Avinash Raghudevan, and Kartheekeyan Santhanam. Govind Vasantha, 96 fame, wrote the songs. In addition to acting Vijay also wrote the dialogues of the film.

Poster of Fight Club | Image: IMDb

The filming of Fight Club spanned nearly two years, initially commencing under Reel Good Films but faced hurdles in reaching theaters. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj stepped into the helm of the project, aiding in its production under G Squad, a banner he launched. His involvement expanded the film's reach, allowing for a wide theatrical release. Lokesh proactively engaged in promotional efforts, conducting interviews to generate awareness about the movie.

Vijay Kumar's career trajectory and impact

Vijay Kumar, the driving force behind Fight Club, gained recognition through his debut in Uriyadi (2016), directing, producing, and starring in the film, receiving acclaim from both critics and audiences. He replicated this success with the 2019 sequel, Uriyadi 2, which achieved significant success at the box office.

Vijay Kumar's collaboration with director Abbas A Rahmath, marking his directorial debut with Fight Club, traces back to their earlier work on the Uriyadi series. Abbas, previously collaborated with Vijay Kumar in the Uriyadi movies, cementing their creative partnership.