Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 18:04 IST

Gaami On OTT: Vishwak Sen Film Gearing Up For Early Digital Debut Amid Underwhelming Box Office Run?

Vishwak Sen's Gaami released on March 8. He will next be seen in Gangs of Godavari, Laila and Mechanic Rocky, release dates for which are yet to be announced.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Gaami
Gaami | Image:X
Vishwak Sen is currently riding high on the critical acclaim for his last release, Gaami. The film notably saw the actor essay the role of an Aghora, suffering from a rare disease which numbs him to human touch. The March 8 release, as per Sen, was mounted over a lengthy period of 5 years on a humble budget of ₹24 crores. Recent reports suggest that the makers of the film are considering a rather early digital release for Gaami.

 

 

Gaami to mark its digital debut soon?

As per a recent 123Telugu report, the makers of Gaami have zeroed in on a date for the film's digital debut. The date mentioned in the report is April 12. The OTT platform of choice for streaming Gaami, will be ZEE5. If true, this will mean that the film would have been made available for streaming in just over a month since its release.

The reason behind the potentially hasty digital premiere, may just be the film's rather slow box office run. Painstakingly mounted over a period of 5 years - as revealed by Sen himself in a promotional interview - the film's cumulative budget reportedly stands at ₹24 crores. As per a Sacnilk report, Gaami's domestic collections currently stand at ₹11.8 crores with its worldwide collections coming in at ₹18.4 crores.

Vishwak Sen has three projects in the pipeline

Vishwak Sen has completed work on his Krishna Chaitanya film, Gangs of Godavari. The film was initially slated to release in early December of 2023 - however, the threat of box office competition and unfinished sequences has led the film's release to be pushed to May 17.

 

 

On the occasion of Sen's 29th birthday (celebrated on March 29), news of his next two projects, Laila and Mechanic Rocky, was also announced. Incidentally, buzz strongly suggests that Laila may feature the actor in a feminine role. 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 18:04 IST

