Gaami On OTT: When, Where To Watch Vishwak Sen Starrer Epic Adventure Thriller

Vishwak Sen starrer Gaami which released in cinemas on March 8, is now streaming in multiple languages across OTT platforms. The film made its debut on April 12.

Where to watch Vishwak Sen starrer Gaami?

Gaami is available in multiple languages on two platforms -- ZEE5 and OTTplay Premium. After not performing well at the box office, the film will streamed on OTT in just a month of its theatrical release.

Gaami marked the directorial debut of Vidyadhar Kagita, who rose to fame through his short films.

Gammi opened to good reviews from critics. However, the good reviews didn't translate into good word-of-mouth and footfalls in cinemas.

The film also faced tough competition from the Malayalam blockbuster film Premalu which too released in its Telugu version on March 8. Premalu also had the backing of SS Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeyan who turned distributor for the first time for the Malayalam drama.

What do we know about Gaami?

In Gaami, Vishwak Sen plays the role of an Aghora, who sets out on a mystical adventure into the deep Himalayas to find a cure for his touch starvation. The film was praised for its cast's performances, unique concept, and technical values. Apart from Vishwak Sen, the film also stars Chandini Chowdary, Abhinaya, Hardika Pedda, and Mohammad Samad in the lead roles. The film was initially started with a crowd-funding campaign. Later, it was produced by Karthik Sabareesh, under Karthik Kult Kreations.