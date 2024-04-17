Advertisement

Godzilla Minus One marked its theatrical release back in November 2023. The Japanese language film wreaked havoc, much like its antagonistic subject, at Japan's box office. The film even went onto clinch a coveted Oscar win under the category of Best Visual Effects. While sci-fi and disaster film enthusiasts have been awaiting the film's re-release in English, news has come through of Godzilla Minus One, gearing up for its digital premiere.

Godzilla Minus One locks date for OTT release



As per an official update, from the Amazon Prime Japan's official X handle, Godzilla Minus One, is all set to mark its digital premiere in the country. The date for the same, has been locked in as May 3. The unfortunate bit of this update is that the film's digital premiere too, much like its theatrical release, will only be in Japanese. This yet again, alienates English speaking audience, who have been, for months, waiting on the dubbed version of the film being made available.

臨時ニュースをお伝えします

臨時ニュースをお伝えします



日本初

第96回アカデミー賞®

視覚効果賞を受賞した『ゴジラ-1.0』

5月3日(金・祝) 見放題独占配信が決定



— Prime Video（プライムビデオ） (@PrimeVideo_JP)

Not just this, there has been close to no chatter surrounding the film being made available on an international scale. The waiting game then, appears to continue with Godzilla Minus One.

Godzilla Minus One recently scripted history at the Oscars



Godzilla Minus One, won the Oscar at this year's Academy Awards under the category for Best Visual Effects. While the Godzilla franchise itself spans 70 years, it never managed to mark a win with the Academy - that is of course, until this year.

The film was up against the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, Napoleon and The Creator - but it ultimately emerged victorious. In his acceptance speech, director Takashi Yamazaki said, "Standing on the Oscars stage seemed out of reach. Winning this proves everyone has their chance".