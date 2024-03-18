HanuMan Actor Teja Sajja Calls The Superhero Movie ‘Game-changer’ After Surprise OTT Debut

Advertisement

HanuMan was one of the films released on Sankranthi 2024. The action-adventure movie features Teja Sajja in the lead role. Directed by Prasanth Varma, HanuMan minted more than ₹200 crore at the domestic box office. After a series of delays on its digital premiere, the movie made a surprise debut on OTT. A day after its release on Zee 5, Teja Sajja shared his gratitude on the positive reception of the movie.

HanuMan actor calls the film a part of India’s ‘rich cultural heritage’

After the film debuted on OTT, Teja shared that it celebrates India’s rich cultural heritage while offering a fresh take on the superhero genre. HanuMan transports viewers to the imaginary village of Anjanadri, where Hanumanthu, played by Teja, gets the powers of Lord Hanuman and fights for Anjanadri. As Hanumanthu grapples with his newfound powers, Michael (Vinay Rai), fueled by envy and ambition, becomes determined to possess the same abilities at any cost.

Talking to IANS, Teja Sajja shared: “I am immensely proud to have been a part of HanuMan, a film that celebrates our rich cultural heritage while offering a fresh take on the superhero genre. Portraying Hanumanthu has been a deeply gratifying experience. The widespread appreciation, not just from Telugu audiences but from across the country, is truly heartening.” further praising the film, the actor hailed it “game-changer” and shared, "I hope that our audience enjoys the journey as much as I did bringing this iconic character to life.”

Prasanth Varma calls Hanuman ‘unlike’ any superhero film the audiences have seen

Director Prasanth Varma said, “HanuMan is very culturally rooted and unlike any other superhero film the audience would've seen. It's in an Indian storytelling template and has songs, emotions, and everything that audiences across the country connect with. “ The director claimed that a perception of predictability was associated with mythological movies which HanuMan has changed. He argued, ”We've infused HanuMan with an array of interesting elements to keep viewers thoroughly engaged.”

HanuMan weaves together elements of fantasy and drama. As the fate of Anjanadri hangs in the balance, audiences will be on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the ultimate showdown between these two formidable forces. The Telugu version of the movie is now streaming on Zee 5 and the Hindi version is available on Jio Cinema.

(With inputs from IANS)