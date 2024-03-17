Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor's much-anticipated film Animal has been dethroned from its top spot as the most loved theatrical release on OTT platforms. Ormax Media's latest rankings for the week of March 8-14 reveal a significant shift, with Animal sliding to second place, while Prabhas' Salaar has vanished from the list altogether. However, Dunki continues to hold its ground, maintaining its presence among the top three.

What more about Animal?

Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga has entertained audiences with its intense storyline and remarkable performances. From Bobby Deol's viral entry to Ranbir Kapoor's gripping portrayal, the film earned widespread acclaim and sparked discussions across social media platforms. Scenes depicting controversial love stories with Tripti Dimri and familial dynamics with Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor pushed the movie to massive success.

HanuMan has emerged victorious on the chart

Claiming the coveted top spot is HanuMan, a Telugu-language superhero film streaming on Jio Cinema. Directed by Prasanth Varma and produced by Primeshow Entertainment, the movie introduces audiences to the fictional village of Anjanadri, where protagonist Hanumanthu embarks on a mission to save his people.

With impressive performances from Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Hanu-Man holds viewers with its thrilling storyline and impressive visual effects. A sequel to the movie has already been announced titled Jai HanuMan. Recently Prasanth told Republic that the sequel will be "one of the biggest films that will come out of India."

Talking about the casting, he added, "Actors from all around the country will be part of the film including Bollywood actors. We have already started having conversations with a couple of them.”

What’s Dunki’s status on the charts?

Backed by renowned director Rajkumar Hirani and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Taapsee Pannu, Dunki continues to maintain its popularity. Available for streaming on Netflix, the film remains a top contender, securing the third spot on the OTT charts.