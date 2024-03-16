Advertisement

HanuMan's release on OTT is being continually delayed. The film was initially eyeing a digital release around early March, something that clearly failed to materialise. An update about the same has now come through.

Streaming platform shares update on HanuMan's OTT release



For the unversed, HanuMan's streaming partner is ZEE5. Earlier this month, an X user had posed a question to the handle asking for an update on the film's digital release. At the time, the official response read, "Hi! We have not received any update in this regard. Please keep an eye on our website and social handles for more updates!"



Advertisement

More recently, the same handle affirmed that the film would soon be releasing on the ZEE5 streaming platform in Telugu, with English subtitles. A date for the same however, has not been announced.

Separately, the handle had also addressed a netizen's query about the film's potential Tamil release on OTT. The response to this read, "Hey! Thanks for reaching out. Get ready for the Telugu release of the movie “Hanuman” coming soon! Stay tuned for further announcements."

As per a recent 123Telugu report, the Telugu release of the film on OTT is eyeing March 21. No confirmation on the same has however, been made. The Prasanth Neel film is lead by Teja Sajja supplemented by a supporting cast of Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai and Samuthirakani in key roles.

Advertisement

A look at HanuMan's box office records



HanuMan had reportedly been mounted on a budget of ₹40 crores. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections stand at ₹200.32 crores. The same report puts its worldwide collections at ₹293.3 crores.

Advertisement

With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of #RamMandirPranPrathistha 🙏@ThePVCU pic.twitter.com/wcexuH6KFH — Prasanth Varma (@PrasanthVarma) January 22, 2024

The film also powered its way into the list of top Telugu language grossers in the United States, having grossed upwards of $5 million. A sequel for the film, titled Jai Hanuman, is currently being worked on by Prasanth Neel.