The highly anticipated documentary To Kill A Tiger has garnered quite some eyeballs, especially after it got backed by Mindy Kaling, Dev Patel, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. However, as it makes its debut on Netflix today, it is embroiled in controversy regarding its portrayal of a minor's gang rape.

What is the controversy surrounding To Kill A Tiger?

In an exposé by independent journalist Anna M Vetticad for Himal South Asia, concerns are raised about the documentary's compliance with India's Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Directed by Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, the documentary unveils the harrowing gang-rape of a young girl in Jharkhand in 2017, featuring interviews with the survivor conducted when she was still a minor.

Critics argue that the documentary violates Section 23 of the POCSO Act, which prohibits the disclosure of a child rape survivor's identity. Despite the survivor now being an adult and publicly revealing her identity, questions remain unanswered regarding whether the documentary adhered to Indian legal requirements during its production.

Leena Manimekalai shares her two cents on the entire controversy

Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai, who viewed the documentary after its release on the Canadian National Film Board's website revealed that the survivor's real name is disclosed, contrary to the pseudonym provided for the film's narrative. Leena tweeted, “The film’s award prospects are a secondary issue here. What is of paramount importance is the survivor’s welfare”.

Finally someone has some bones to call out this vile in the name of documentary. Thank you @annavetticad @Himalistan https://t.co/Ls6JRGKyE5 — Leena Manimekalai (@LeenaManimekali) March 8, 2024

Attempts to seek clarification from Pahuja regarding the legal procedures followed in the documentary's production have reportedly gone unanswered. While a social activist involved in the project claims consent was obtained from the survivor and her parents, it raises questions about adherence to POCSO guidelines, which mandate permission from a special court to disclose a child survivor's identity.

Meanwhile, legal proceedings concerning the gang rape case are ongoing, with the perpetrators appealing their conviction.