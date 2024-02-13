Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone just saw through the release of their film, Fighter. The late January release, helmed by Siddharth Anand opened to mixed reviews and underwhelming box office numbers, especially considering the massive budget of ₹250 crores. The film, amid the several controversies that it has courted since its release, is now eyeing a digital premiere.

Fighter to release soon on OTT?



As per a recent 123Telugu report, Fighter is now gearing up for its OTT debut. The streaming platform for the same has been confirmed to be Netflix. The tentative date for the same is now set at March 21. An official confirmation on the latter however, is yet to come through.

As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections came in at ₹198.05 crores. The film's worldwide collections, as per the same report, stand at ₹332 crores. Though the numbers are high, the film's collections pale significantly when compared to Siddharth Anand's last release which minted worldwide collections to the tune of ₹1005 crores.

What are the controversies plaguing Fighter?



Fighter's romantic track, Ishq Jaisa Kuch, featured a multitude of passionate scenes between film leads Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone who play fictional Indian Air Force officers Shamsher Pathania and Minal Rathore. The entire song was axed from the film as part of censor cuts, something that has become quite the norm. As the film made its way through the theatrical run, the slow box office numbers led Siddharth Anand to publicly rationalise the reactions to the film as the Indian audience's inability to grasp the genre of aerial action. The reasoning posed by the director was that "ninety percent" of the Indian population has neither been inside an airport or an aircraft. The comment understandably made him the recipient of a lot of flak.

Finally, a notice was issued against the film, owing to a kiss between Hrithik's Pathania and Deepika's Rathore, which featured the two in IAF uniforms, featured in the film's climax, citing reasons of having disrespected the uniform.