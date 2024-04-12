Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman Open Up About Pressures Of Making Music For Amar Singh Chamkila

Advertisement

Imtiaz Ali is gearing up for the release of his directorial Amar Singh Chamkila. The movie is based on the life of the popular Punjabi singer and is headlined by Diljit Dosanjh along with Parineeti Chopra. The musical drama will debut on Netflix on April 12. Ahead of the release of the film, the director opened up on whether he had to face any pressures after directing the classic musical Rockstar (2011) headlined by Ranbir Kapoor.

Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman reunite after Rockstar for Amar Singh Chamkila

Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman previously collaborated on the musical drama movie Rockstar. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the film and especially the music became iconic and is counted as a classic to date. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the composer-director duo opined on whether they are under any pressure to recreate the mammoth success with Amar Singh Chamkila as well.

A file photo of Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman | Image: Instagram

AR Rahman told the publication, “No, I think we’ve our own expectations. Right now, there is a comment about everything, like how we have done the musical about all the gossip in a song. If we have to do a gossip song about ourselves, it will be like multi - maybe be 50 songs.” Adding to this, Imtiaz Ali stated, “It’s always an opportunity with Rahman sir to work that’s the most fulfilling and most rewarding part to be able to work. It never comes to my mind what people are going to think. At least for some time, it doesn’t. It’s like this is an opportunity for me to really dive into something, and I know that he is watching.” He added that the only thing he is looking for while making music is whether he enjoys it or not. Rahman claimed that the people enjoy the music if they enjoy making it.

Advertisement

Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman on creative differences

In the same conversation, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman were asked how they deal with creative differences that come their way. Rahman claimed, “Creative conflict will only come when somebody is saying this is it. I am not going to make, I feel this is right, and there is something no, no I want something better, but here it is not about individual egos; it’s about what will be good for the film.” He shared instances of the times he has disagreed with the director and Imtiaz has embraced it instead of lashing out.

Advertisement

A file photo of Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman with Chamkila actor Diljit Dosanjh | Image: Instagram

The filmmaker agreed with Rahman and added that there are times when he has liked a part of the song, but the composer insisted on changing it so they went with it. He argued that he has faith in Rahman to “hear music” in a manner he cannot. The musical drama movie Amar Singh Chamkila is scheduled to release on Netflix on April 12.