×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 20:08 IST

Imtiaz Ali, AR Rahman Open Up About Pressures Of Making Music For Amar Singh Chamkila

Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman collaborated again after the 2011 hit film Rockstar headlined by Ranbir Kapoor. The two have reunited for Amar Singh Chamkila.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman
Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Imtiaz Ali is gearing up for the release of his directorial Amar Singh Chamkila. The movie is based on the life of the popular Punjabi singer and is headlined by Diljit Dosanjh along with Parineeti Chopra. The musical drama will debut on Netflix on April 12. Ahead of the release of the film, the director opened up on whether he had to face any pressures after directing the classic musical Rockstar (2011) headlined by Ranbir Kapoor

Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman reunite after Rockstar for Amar Singh Chamkila

Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman previously collaborated on the musical drama movie Rockstar. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the film and especially the music became iconic and is counted as a classic to date. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the composer-director duo opined on whether they are under any pressure to recreate the mammoth success with Amar Singh Chamkila as well. 

A file photo of Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman | Image: Instagram   

AR Rahman told the publication, “No, I think we’ve our own expectations. Right now, there is a comment about everything, like how we have done the musical about all the gossip in a song. If we have to do a gossip song about ourselves, it will be like multi - maybe be 50 songs.” Adding to this, Imtiaz Ali stated, “It’s always an opportunity with Rahman sir to work that’s the most fulfilling and most rewarding part to be able to work. It never comes to my mind what people are going to think. At least for some time, it doesn’t. It’s like this is an opportunity for me to really dive into something, and I know that he is watching.” He added that the only thing he is looking for while making music is whether he enjoys it or not. Rahman claimed that the people enjoy the music if they enjoy making it. 

Advertisement

Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman on creative differences 

In the same conversation, Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman were asked how they deal with creative differences that come their way. Rahman claimed, “Creative conflict will only come when somebody is saying this is it. I am not going to make, I feel this is right, and there is something no, no I want something better, but here it is not about individual egos; it’s about what will be good for the film.” He shared instances of the times he has disagreed with the director and Imtiaz has embraced it instead of lashing out. 

Advertisement
A file photo of Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman with Chamkila actor Diljit Dosanjh | Image: Instagram   

The filmmaker agreed with Rahman and added that there are times when he has liked a part of the song, but the composer insisted on changing it so they went with it. He argued that he has faith in Rahman to “hear music” in a manner he cannot. The musical drama movie Amar Singh Chamkila is scheduled to release on Netflix on April 12. 

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 20:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

2 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

3 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

8 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

9 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

9 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

10 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

11 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

13 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

14 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

15 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

16 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

17 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

17 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

20 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

24 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah IPL stats

25 minutes ago
Dream Girl to 'Farm' Girl: Hema Malini Harvests Wheat, Poses With Women Working in Fields

Hema

25 minutes ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Walks In Style

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo