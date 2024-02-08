English
Updated January 9th, 2024 at 07:00 IST

Jayam Ravi's Siren to have a direct-to-OTT release, here's when, where to watch the Tamil thriller

Jayam Ravi and Yogi Babu starrer Siren is all set to have a direct-to-OTT release soon. The movie is a Tamil thriller directed by Anthony Bhagyaraj.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jayam Ravi in Siren
Jayam Ravi in Siren | Image:YouTube screengrab
  • 2 min read
Tamil actor Jayam Ravi's highly-anticipated movie Siren, is set to finally make its debut. Written and directed by Anthony Bhagyaraj, the movie also stars Anupama Parameswaran, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, and Tulasi. Originally slated for a December release last year, Siren faced delays because it couldn’t manage to get any screens despite having such a popular star cast.

Siren set to directly premiere on OTT

The Tamil thriller will now premiere on Zee 5 platform on January 26, coinciding with Republic Day celebrations. Jayam Ravi had earlier promised a December screening via Twitter but his fans waited as the month passed without any sign of the movie in theatres. While other major releases like Animal and Salaar captured the audience's attention, Siren seemed to fade into the background. 

Siren poster | Image: IMDb

What do we know about Siren?

The teaser of Siren reveals that the movie revolves around a tale of vengeance. Jayam Ravi is likely portraying a wrongly convicted former ambulance driver, serving time in prison while plotting revenge against those who unjustly took 14 years of his life. Upon his release, Keerthy Suresh’s character as a cop tries to solve whether Jayam Ravi is a hero or a villain.

Siren is produced by Sujatha Vijaykumar and features music by GV Prakash Kumar. Selva Kumar S K is behind the camera and Ruben is in charge of the film’s editing as Kadhir K manages the production design.

Jayam open up on doing less movies

In a recent interview, Jayam addressed why isn’t seen on the big screen much and told Cinema Express, “At a point in my career, I was worried about doing fewer films. But I have never compared myself with any of my contemporary actors. I would only compare myself to myself. I have always wanted to only do good films. I don’t want to do films for the sake of doing them. For me, it has always been quality over quantity,"

Published January 9th, 2024 at 07:00 IST

