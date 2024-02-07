Advertisement

Joram, starring Manoj Bajpayee, debuted in theatres on December 8, last year. Now, almost 2 months after its release, the film is set to premiere on the OTT platform. Directed by Devashish Makhija, Joram has won big at several international film festivals.

When is Joram released on the OTT platform?

In the unlikely event that someone was unable to attend the Manoj Bajpayee starrer in a theater, viewers can now enjoy Joram on OTT. To make the official announcement, Manoj Bajpayee and Zee Studios Official collaborated on a post and shared the news of its OTT premiere.

What is Joram all about?

The film is produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Anupama Bose & Makhijafilm and has been hailed as the survival thriller of the year for its intense narrative and out-of-box performances by Manoj Bajpayee, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe, and Tannishtha Chatterjee.

Advertisement

Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer of Zee Studios expressed immense pride in Joram's selection for the Permanent Core Collection in a statement. He attributed the achievement to the dedication and talent of the Zee Studios team and the visionary direction of Devashish Makhija.

Advertisement

The filmmakers, cast, and crew of Joram are grateful for the love and recognition received from the Academy Library. Theatrically released on December 8, 2023, Joram has yet not receive any OTT release date. However, the movie is continuing to win big at several international film festivals.