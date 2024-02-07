Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 01:37 IST

Khichdi 2 On OTT: Supriya Pathak's Popular Adventure Comedy Finds A Digital Home On THIS Platform

Supriya Pathak starrer Khichdi 2 has finally found a digital home and is all set to premiere on Zee 5 from February 9 onwards.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Khichdi 2
Khichdi 2 | Image:Hats Off Productions/YouTube
The much-anticipated digital premiere of the comedy-drama Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan has now been announced. A sequel to Khichdi: The Movie (2010), the movie stars Supriya Pathak, Rajeev Mehta, Anang Desai, Vandana Pathak, Jamnadas Majethia, Kirti Kulhari, Anant Vidhaat Sharma, Reyaansh Vir Chaddha, and Flora Saini in pivotal roles.

When and where is Khichdi 2 releasing on OTT?

The laughter ride is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 on February 9 and promises a delightful continuation of the beloved Khichdi franchise.

Khichdi 2 cast and plot overview

With surprise cameos by Farah Khan and Pratik Gandhi, Khichdi 2 features the Parekh family taking the centre stage and navigating absurdity, gags, and silliness across various landscapes - cities, beaches, snow-clad mountains, deserts, and caves. Praful who is played by Rajeev Mehta assumes a double role as an emperor of the fictional country Paanthukistan. The film promises an adventurous ride as the family stumbles upon a royal revelation that leads to comedic chaos.

More about the Khichdi franchise

The Khichdi franchise was created by Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia's Hats Off Productions and initially premiered as a TV series in 2002 on Star Plus. Its second season, titled Instant Khichdi aired in 2004 on Star One and it was followed by a movie adaptation in 2010. Now 13 years later, the makers are back with Khichdi 2 which amplified the popular legacy of this beloved comedy.

How did the Khichdi 2 team react to the legacy of the Khichdi franchise

Producer Jamnadas Majethia expressed excitement about the connection the Khichdi franchise maintains with its audience. He shared, "The world digital premiere of Khichdi 2 on ZEE5 will not only expand its family but also cross international borders."

Writer and director Aatish Kapadia, echoing a similar sentiment, talked about their goal to bring back the unmatched craziness and quintessential humour that fans love. The cast, led by Supriya Pathak also expressed joy at reprising their roles and promised another laughter-filled roller coaster ride in the sequel.

Published January 25th, 2024 at 20:32 IST

