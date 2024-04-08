×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

Lal Salaam OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth Starrer

Lal Salaam, helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, a reckless townsman who tries to mend his thug ways ends up resurrecting himself and proves to be worthy.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Lal Salaam poster
Lal Salaam poster | Image:X/Aishwarya Rajinikanth
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Lal Salaam, starring  Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth and Rajinikanth, is finally going to make its debut on the OTT platform after several delays. The film released on February 9, earning mixed reviews from critics and audiences. Now four weeks after the theatrical release,  the film will be released on SunNXT.

When to watch Lal Salaam?

Digital platform SunNXT confirmed that the film will start streaming on April 12, coinciding with the celebration of the Tamil New Year. The digital release of the film was delayed longer than usual, leaving the fans curious. As per current industry trends, new Tamil movies arrive on streaming platforms within four weeks of their initial theatrical release. The film marks the extended cameo of Thalaivar, in the role of Moideen Bhai.

(A poster of Lal Salaam | Image: Instagram)

Earlier, the film was supposed to premiere on March 8 on Netflix. Post March 8, the speculated date for the film's OTT release was pegged at March 21. As the date neared, speculations zeroed in on March 29. With the date having just passed, the film is yet to be made available for streaming.

(A poster of Lal Salaam | Image: Instagram)

Lal Salaam box office report

Despite much promotion and carrying hefty cameos from the likes of Rajinikanth and Kapil Dev, the film failed to fetch much traction at the box office, raking in ₹32.65 crores in worldwide collections.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth admits to having purposely extended Rajikanth's Lal Salaam cameo

In a media interaction following the release of Lal Salaam, director Aishwarya Rajinikanth, as per a 123Telugu report, opened up about how she purportedly stretched out Rajinikanth's role in the film. If any other actor were to essay that role, the screen time for the same would not have extended beyond ten minutes. Aishwarya elaborated on how the decision was a strategic one, keeping in mind audience expectations.

She said, "Daddy's character was originally intended to be a 10-minute cameo. He should actually appear in the film's second half. But people come to the theatre to see my father. Fans shouldn't be disappointed, and hence, we made changes to the entire script."

Published April 8th, 2024 at 15:16 IST

