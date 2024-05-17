Advertisement

Madgaon Express is touted as one of the best comedy movies in recent times. The film stars Pratik Gandhi Avinash Tiwary and Divyendu in the lead roles. The film also marks the directorial debut of actor Kunal Khemu. After a successful box office run, the movie is now streaming on OTT.

Where to watch Madgaon Express online?

Madgaon Express hit the big screens on March 22. Made on a modest budget, the film was received overwhelmingly well at the box office. After a successful theatrical run, the comedy flick debuted on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. However, the film was only available to rent, until now.

On May 16, the official account of the streaming platform took to Instagram to share the news of the film’s premiere. After being available on rent for the past few days, the movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video for free for all subscribers. Sharing the news, the streaming platform wrote in the caption, “The Goa trip finally left the gc!” The movie minted ₹44.5 crore in its theatrical run, as per Sacnilk.

‘Comedy is one of the most watched genres in the world’, says Madgaon Express director Kunal Khemu

Days before the release of the film, the actor-turned-director gave an interview to PTI, as a part of the promotional spree. Talking about the film he had said, “I didn’t even know this would become a film. This (writing) was just like a practice session for me to see if I could do this. It was a solitary process that I went through, and no one knew that I was writing it. In fact, I thought if it ever gets made, maybe I’ll play one of the boys, that’s the intent with which I wrote it.”

He spoke specifically about the comedy genre and said, “Comedy is something which is easily palatable and it’s one of the most watched genres in the world. As an actor, I’ve gotten so much love for comedies. Also, it was easy to sell that he is good at comedy, let’s at least read what he’s written in comedy. I’m blessed that I got the opportunity.”