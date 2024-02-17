English
Updated February 17th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

Malaikottai Vaaliban On OTT: Know When And Where To Watch Mohanlal's Gritty Period Drama

Mohanlal commenced his year at the movies with his film, Malaikottai Vaaliban. An official digital release date for the film has now been locked in.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Malaikottai Vaaliban
A still from the trailer Malaikottai Vaaliban | Image:YouTube
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban released in theatres on January 25. Reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹65 crores, the film had a rather dismal run at the box office. As per a Sacnilk report, the domestic collections of the film came in at ₹13.97 crores. The worldwide collections for the film halted at ₹29.75 crores. The Lijo Jose Pellissery directorial's streaming rights had already been acquired by platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

Advertisement

Malaikottai Vaaliban has reportedy locked the date for its digital premiere


The fact that Malaikottai Vaaliban will be streaming soon on Disney Plus Hotstar has been known for long. However, a date for the same has now come forth. As per a recent 123Telugu report, the Mohanlal led period drama will reportedly be made available for streaming on the platform, starting March 1. 

Advertisement


Helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Malaikottai Vaaliban has been collaboratively bankrolled by John & Mary Creative, Century Films, Maxlab, and Saregama. The screenplay for the film has been penned by PS Rafeeque who has previously too worked with Pellissery on projects like Nayakan and Amen. With Mohanlal in the lead, the cast of the film also features Sonalee Kulkarni, Hareesh Peradi, Danish Sait, Manikandan R. Achari, Katha Nnadi, Hariprashanth Varma, Manoj Moses, Sanjana Chandran, and Rajeev Pillai. The music for Malaikottai Vaaliban has been composed by Prashant Pillai.

Advertisement

Mohanlal has a hefty lineup of projects to see through


With Malaikottai Vaaliban having been released, Mohanlal is currently juggling between five pending projects. First up, is bilingual film Vrushabha, directed by Nanda Kishore, which will also mark Shanaya Kapoor's acting debut. Mohanlal is also filming for Prithviraj Sukumaran's L2: Empuraan, the sequel to 2019 film Lucifer.

Advertisement

The veteran actor will also be featuring in a cameo in Vishnu Manchu's Kannappa. While Mohanlal has completed filming for Barroz, pending project Ram: Part 1, stands delayed. 

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

