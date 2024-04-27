Advertisement

After making a roar at the box office, Manjummel Boys is all set to debut on OTT. The survival drama emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam movie with ₹136.55 crore in domestic collections in an eight-week theatrical run. After a thunderous response on the big screens, fans of the film have been waiting for the digital premiere of the thriller.

Manjummel Boys to be available on Disney+Hotstar

Manjummel Boys was released in theatres in Telugu and Malayalam languages. However, on OTT the film will release in other versions like Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Disney Plus Hotstar shared the official announcement of the same on their Instagram account.

Sharing the film’s trailer on Instagram the streaming platform wrote in the caption, “But do you know why it’s called “Devil’s Kitchen”? 👀 Don’t miss the #ManjummelBoys in action, streaming from May 5, only on #DisneyPlusHotstar!” Anticipation around the film has grown after the OTT release date for the same was announced. Fans have also rejoiced upon knowing that the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. Majummel Boys will stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from May 5.

What is Manjummel Boys about?

Based on a true incident and produced by Parava Films, Manjummel Boys revolves around a group of friends from a small town called Manjummel near Kochi who decide to have a vacation in Kodaikanal. The group of boys take a trip to the Guna caves and gather to take a selfie. One of the friends slips while clicking the photo and falls into the cave. How the other friends come together to save the man forms the premise of the film.

Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Arun Kurian, Khalid Rahman, Chandu Salimkumar, Shebin Benson, and Vishnu Reghu round out the cast of the film. Directed by Chidambaram S. Poduval, the movie has gained praise from several members of the film fraternity as well.