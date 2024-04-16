Advertisement

The makers of the investigative thriller franchise Silence on Monday held a special special screening of the film in Mumbai. Lead stars Manoj Bajpayee, Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid and Vaquar Shaikh among others were in attendance. The film is set to stream on OTT on April 16 and a day before its release, film industry stars descended on the red carpet for its premiere.

Silence 2 team in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

Who graced Silence 2 premiere in Mumbai?

Shiya Saran, Adarsh Gourav, Makarand Deshpande, Samir Soni and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani attended the screening of Silence 2 in Mumbai on Monday. A candid moment saw veteran star Makarand Deshpande hug Manoj Bajpayee on the red carpet. For the event, Prachi Desai wore an off-shoulder black dress. Manoj kept in cool in muted shades of white and pink. He plays the role of ACP Avinash Verma in the movie, which is helmed by Aban Bharucha Deohans.

Silence 2 screening in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

Silence 2 screening in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

Silence 2 screening in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

What do we know about Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout?

In the first film, ACP Avinash (Manoj Bajpayee) along with his team solved the enigmatic murder of a woman. As the suspense mounts, viewers are taken on a riveting journey culminating in a startling revelation. With Silence 2, audiences can expect another intriguing storyline filled with dark secrets and unforeseen twists.

Talking about the movie, Manoj said, "ACP Avinash Verma is back to restore peace and order. I am excited for the audience to witness how the plot unravels this time. Season one was loved by the audience, and I hope that we will meet the expectations of our viewers and provide them with an immersive experience yet again."

