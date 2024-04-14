Advertisement

Joram, starring Manoj Bajpayee, debuted in theatres on December 8, last year. Following a decent run in theatres, the movie was made available for rent on Prime Video. Later, it was removed from OTT platforms and was streaming for free on YouTube. The movie is now, at last, back at Prime Video for free to watch for its subscribers.

Manoj Bajpayee announces Joram is back on OTT

Taking to his Instagram handle, Manoj shared with the fans that Joram is now available to watch on Prime Video. In the caption, he wrote, “The chase for survival will now continue on #PrimeVideo!"

While Joram continues its OTT run, Manoj Bajpayee in an interview with Jist, discussed the box office performance of the film and said while gesturing at the audience, "Inmein se kisi ne nahi dekhi hogi (no one here must have watched Joram)." He further added, "I am telling you, it is a possibility. We had purposely released Joram in very few theatres because we wanted to gauge if the audiences' brain work the same way as we think, or if they only want to watch other kind of films."

Speaking about people's attitude towards films like Joram, Manoj Bajpayee said that people don't believe in such films and even if they do, they want to watch them for free.

More about Joram

Produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Anupama Bose & Makhijafilm, the film is a survival thriller starring Manoj Bajpayee, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe, and Tannishtha Chatterjee. It revolves around a desperate man and his infant daughter fleeing a system that wants them crushed at any cost.

Joram marks the third collaboration between Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Devashish Makhija. The two had earlier worked together on the short film Taandav as well as the acclaimed movie Bhosale, where Bajpayee plays a retired police personnel, dealing with the intricacies of big city life on his own.