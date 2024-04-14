×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 23:08 IST

Manoj Bajpayee’s Joram Lands On OTT After Streaming On YouTube For Free

Taking to his Instagram handle, Manoj Bajpayee shared with the fans that Joram is now available to watch on Prime Video. It was previously released on Youtube.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Joram
Joram | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Joram, starring Manoj Bajpayee, debuted in theatres on December 8, last year. Following a decent run in theatres, the movie was made available for rent on Prime Video. Later, it was removed from OTT platforms and was streaming for free on YouTube. The movie is now, at last, back at Prime Video for free to watch for its subscribers. 

Manoj Bajpayee announces Joram is back on OTT 

Taking to his Instagram handle, Manoj shared with the fans that Joram is now available to watch on Prime Video. In the caption, he wrote, “The chase for survival will now continue on #PrimeVideo!"

 

While Joram continues its OTT run, Manoj Bajpayee in an interview with Jist, discussed the box office performance of the film and said while gesturing at the audience, "Inmein se kisi ne nahi dekhi hogi (no one here must have watched Joram)." He further added, "I am telling you, it is a possibility. We had purposely released Joram in very few theatres because we wanted to gauge if the audiences' brain work the same way as we think, or if they only want to watch other kind of films."

Advertisement

Speaking about people's attitude towards films like Joram, Manoj Bajpayee said that people don't believe in such films and even if they do, they want to watch them for free.

More about Joram

Produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Anupama Bose & Makhijafilm, the film is a survival thriller starring Manoj Bajpayee, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe, and Tannishtha Chatterjee. It revolves around a desperate man and his infant daughter fleeing a system that wants them crushed at any cost.

Joram marks the third collaboration between Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Devashish Makhija. The two had earlier worked together on the short film Taandav as well as the acclaimed movie Bhosale, where Bajpayee plays a retired police personnel, dealing with the intricacies of big city life on his own. 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 22:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

7 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

8 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

10 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

10 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

11 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

11 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

13 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

14 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

14 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth Takes A Dig

14 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

14 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

14 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

16 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

19 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

20 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

21 minutes ago
Iran-Israel Row

Iran-Israel LIVE

22 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

Aaron Finch on MS Dhoni

25 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo