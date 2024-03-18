Advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown's recently released film Damsel sees her fight dragons and other threats. This is not the actress' first role in an action movie. She has earlier done some stunts in Enola Holmes and her highly popular Netflix series Stranger Things. However, fir Damsel, Brown shared that she had to make changes in her diet.

A still from Damsel | Image: YouTube screengrab

Outfits in Damsel forces Millie Bobby Brown to go on a diet

The Stanger Things star revealed that she was forced to wear a very restrictive outfit in Damsel, while fighting dragons in the new dark fantasy film. For the actress, the shoot wasn't an easy journey at all.

Brwon told Collider, "You just have to figure out different ways of breathing... you don't think like that but like, you have to. I had to think of different things to eat for lunch. And different ways to breathe. Because you can't eat anything too heavy, because you have to jump from cave to cave. But you also can't eat too heavy because you have to... you know, maintain a certain shape.”

A still from Damsel | Image: YouTube screengrab

According to Female First UK, Millie found it tough to move in her outfit. However, she gave into the idea that it was necessary for the role. The actress said, "Moving around in that is very difficult, but she's got an hourglass shape”. Brown also recently admitted that she "(doesn't) really like working out".

Millie Bobby Brown did not train for Damsel role

The actress shot a series of action scenes for Damsel, but she didn't really train in preparation for the role. Brown told Extra, "I didn’t want to be prepared because, like, my character is going through this, too, so I was just, like, ‘Why would I prepare and be this muscular, you know, great climber when I want to see mistakes?’ I fall a lot in the film… It was all real… It makes you fall in love and care about the character more.”