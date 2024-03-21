Advertisement

OTT has a lot of options for viewers this week. From Ae Watan Mere Watan, and Fighter to Anatomy of A Fall, movies in all genres are premiering on digital platforms this week. Take a look at the list of titles below and plan your long Holi weekend accordingly.

Ae Watan Mere Watan

Sara Ali Khan-led historical biographical film is set amidst India's struggle for freedom in 1942. It is about Usha Mehta, a brave girl who starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India movement. The film will premiere on March 21 on Prime Video.

(A poster of film | Image: IMDB)

Fighter

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the film enjoyed a great run in the theatres and now after almost two months, it has made its debut on the streaming platform for global reach. It is a story about Top IAF aviators coming together in the face of imminent danger, to form Air Dragons. The film unfolds their camaraderie, brotherhood and battles, internal and external. It will premiere on Netflix on March 21.

(A poster of film | Image: IMDB)

Anatomy of A Fall

Justine Triet's directorial is about a woman who is suspected of murder after her husband's death; their half-blind son faces a moral dilemma as the main witness. It will release on Hulu on March 22.

(A poster of film | Image: IMDB)

Shirley

American biographical drama film directed by Josephine Decker is based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Susan Scarf Merrell, which formed a "largely fictional story" around novelist Shirley Jackson during the period she was writing her 1951 novel Hangsaman. It will stream on Netflix on March 22.

Oppenheimer

Oscar-winning film is a biographical drama based on American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb. It will make its debut on Jio Cinema on March 21.

(A poster of film | Image: IMDB)

Abraham Ozler

Crime-thriller stars Jayaram in the titular role alongside Mammootty, Anaswara Rajan, Anoop Menon, and Arjun Ashokan. The film revolves around ACP Abraham Ozler's efforts to investigate the death of an IT employee and capture a serial killer. It has started streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from March 20.

