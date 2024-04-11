Advertisement

Thursday is here and so are we with the list of movies releasing over the weekend on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and SonyLIV. From highly-anticipated Amar Singh Chamkila, Gaami, Love, Divided to Premalu, OTT offers a wide range of films in various genres and languages. Check out the list of films below and plan your weekend accordingly.

Amar Singh Chamkila

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the biographical drama stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. The film follows the story of Chamkila, one of the most influential Punjabi singers and his singer wife, Amarjot. However, his brash lyrics ignite fame and fury across Punjab as he grapples with soaring success and brutal criticism before his untimely death. The film will stream on April 12 on Netflix.

Gaami

The epic adventure thriller film is written and directed by debutant Vidyadhar Kagita. The film features Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary and Abhinaya, among others. The film revolves around Shankar, an amnesiac Aghori who suffers from the fear of touch and goes on a dangerous Himalayan trail in search of a mythical cure for his condition. What happens when his past uncovers the way for him? The film will release on ZEE5 on April 12.

Premalu

The Malayalam-language romantic comedy film revolves around Sachin, who pursues romance but finds himself caught between two potential partners, leading to amusing complications. The film stars Naslen K. Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. It will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 12.

Om Bheem Bush

Arriving at Prime Video on April 12, the film follows three scientists who come to a village to find a treasure, but things don't turn easy for them because there is black magic in that village.

Love, Divided

It is an upcoming Spanish romantic comedy-drama starring Aitana, Fernando Guallar and Natalia Rodríguez. The film is about Valentina, a young pianist who is starting over. Her neighbor David is an inventor who hates noise. And a paper-thin wall is about to become their matchmaker. The film will release on Netflix on April 12.

Pon Ondru Kanden

The film follows a guy who aspires to become a chef. His father fixes his marriage with a career-oriented girl, but she is not interested. Later on, he is forced to seek her help, and they start a business in partnership. The film will start streaming on April 14 on JioCinema.

Stolen

Award-winning writer Ann-Helen Laestadius portrays a young woman’s struggle to defend her indigenous heritage in a world where xenophobia is on the rise, climate change is threatening reindeer herding, and young people choose suicide in the face of collective desperation. It will stream on Netflix on April 12.