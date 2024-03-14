×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

Movies On OTT: Murder Mubarak, Taylor Swift The Eras Tour & More To Binge-watch This Weekend

From Murder Mubarak, and Bramayugam to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, movies in all genres are premiering on digital platforms this week.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Murder Mubarak
Movies releasing on OTT | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
OTT has a lot of options for viewers this week. From Murder Mubarak, and Bramayugam to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, movies in all genres are premiering on digital platforms this week. Check out the list of titles below and plan your weekend accordingly.

Murder Mubarak

When a gym trainer is murdered at an elite Delhi club, a wily investigator (played by Pankaj Tripathi) unravels the sordid secrets of its ultrarich members to find the killer. The movie stars an ensemble cast of Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma and Sanjay Kapoor. It will premiere on Netflix on March 15.

(A poster of Murder Mubarak | Image: Instagram)
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The film showcases Taylor Swift's monumental concert tour that took the world by storm. Helmed by Sam Wrench, the film offers a sneak peek into Swift's musical journey. The musical drama is slated to stream on Disney+ Hotstar on March 15.

(A poster of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour | Image: YouTube)
Bramayugam  

Mammootty, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Amalda Liz star in this dark mystery thriller, helmed by Rahul Sadasivan. After leaving a significant mark at the box office, the movie is set to debut on SonyLiv on March 15.

(A still from Bramayugam | Image: YouTube)
No Way Up

Characters from different backgrounds are thrown together when the plane they're travelling on crashes into the Pacific Ocean. A nightmare fight for survival ensues with the air supply running out and dangers creeping in from all sides. Helmed by Claudio Fah, the film stars Sophie McIntosh, Will Attenborough and Jeremias Amoore in the lead roles. It will premiere on Lionsgate Play this March 15.

Carry on Jatta 3

Advocate Dhillon's son, Jass, is in love with Meet but her brothers get in a tussle with Adv. Dhillon. As a result, Adv. Dhillon rejects Meet's hand in marriage. Left with no option, Jass weaves a madhouse plan to propose to his friend. Starring Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal, the film is slated to release on March 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Lal Salaam

A reckless townsman tries to mend his thug ways ends up resurrecting himself and proves to be worthy of the world, in the eyes of the same people who chased him away. The sports drama is helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and stars Vishnu Vishal, Rajinikanth and Vikranth. It will premiere on Netflix on March 15.

Published March 14th, 2024 at 15:40 IST

