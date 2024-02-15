English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 15th, 2024 at 15:36 IST

Movies On OTT: Salaar, This Is Me & More To Binge-Watch This Weekend

From Salaar to The Kerala Story, we have listed down the movies that you can watch from the comfort of your home this weekend.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Salaar
Salaar | Image:Salaar Saga/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

This weekend is going to be exciting as OTT platforms are releasing many movies in all genres and languages including English, Telugu and Hindi. From Salaar to The Kerala Story, we have listed down the movies that are making their debut either on Netflix, Prime Video or Aha and you can watch from the comfort of your home.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (Hindi)

Helmed by Prasanth Neel, the film stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. It narrates the story of a violently contested kingdom whose fate is hanging on the fraught bond between two friends-turned-foes in this saga of power, bloodshed and betrayal. The Hindi version of the action-thriller will stream on Diusney+Hotstar on February 16.

Salaar review: Film snatches Animal's 'most violent movie of the year' crown - Hindustan Times

This Is Me... Now

Coinciding with the release of her album of the same name, this narrative-driven odyssey tells the story of Jennifer Lopez's journey to love through her own eyes. The film documents JLo's love life, reunion with husband and actor Ben Affleck and search for love. It is scheduled to release on Prime Video on February 16.

This Is Me... Now (2024) - IMDb

Advertisement

Kshetrapati

Basava takes a revolutionary path in search of justice for his father's suicide and many such farmers in plights. In the journey, he rages a strong fight against many powerful people, systems, administration and the Government. The Kannada-language feature film stars Naveen Shankar, Archana Jois and Rahul Ainapur. It will stream on Prime Video on February 16.

Advertisement

The Kerala Story

Adah Sharma starrrer narrates the story of a converted Muslim woman Fatima Ba. She shared her ordeal of how she once wanted to become a nurse but was abducted from her home and manipulated by religious vanguards, turned into an ISIS terrorist and landed in Afghanistan jail. It will stream on ZEE5 on February 16.

Advertisement

Kerala Story on OTT platform: Release date, where to watch, cast and plot - India Today

Bhamakalapam 2

A wealthy hotelier disrupts Anupama's (Priya Mani) life. In retaliation, she puts together an imperfectly perfect team to pull off an elaborate heist at his luxurious hotel during a culinary competition. It will premiere on Aha on February 16.

Naa Saami Ranga

The lives of two brothers from a humble background in a village get wrecked by evil-minded people from an affluent family. Can the protagonist overcome the complicated scenarios and lead a happy life with his loved ones? The Nagarjuna starrer will release on Disney+Hotstar on February 17.

 

Advertisement

Published February 15th, 2024 at 15:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

an hour ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

an hour ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

an hour ago
Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma

Surbhi-Karan Roka

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Pant Suit

an hour ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Shankar On BAPS Mandir

17 hours ago
Naga Chaitnaya-Sai Pallavi

Naga-Sai's Wish On V-Day

17 hours ago
The Debate

Sandeshkhali violence

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara On Valentine Day

17 hours ago
Rupa Ganguly

Rupali's Wish For V-Day

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Kareena Exit Car

17 hours ago
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Poses For Paps

17 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

a day ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

a day ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

a day ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lisa To Guru Randhawa, Singers Set To Turn Actors In 2024

    Galleries10 minutes ago

  2. Designer Sanjukta Dutta To Showcase Her Collection At Milan Fashion Week

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  3. Shriya Saran’s Metallic Golden Dress

    Web Stories11 minutes ago

  4. Yami Gautam Says There Is No Point In Justifying The Film Article 370

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  5. BJP National Council Meet at Bharat Mandapam From February 17: RS Prasad

    Lok Sabha Elections17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo