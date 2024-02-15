Advertisement

This weekend is going to be exciting as OTT platforms are releasing many movies in all genres and languages including English, Telugu and Hindi. From Salaar to The Kerala Story, we have listed down the movies that are making their debut either on Netflix, Prime Video or Aha and you can watch from the comfort of your home.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (Hindi)

Helmed by Prasanth Neel, the film stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the lead roles. It narrates the story of a violently contested kingdom whose fate is hanging on the fraught bond between two friends-turned-foes in this saga of power, bloodshed and betrayal. The Hindi version of the action-thriller will stream on Diusney+Hotstar on February 16.

This Is Me... Now

Coinciding with the release of her album of the same name, this narrative-driven odyssey tells the story of Jennifer Lopez's journey to love through her own eyes. The film documents JLo's love life, reunion with husband and actor Ben Affleck and search for love. It is scheduled to release on Prime Video on February 16.

Kshetrapati

Basava takes a revolutionary path in search of justice for his father's suicide and many such farmers in plights. In the journey, he rages a strong fight against many powerful people, systems, administration and the Government. The Kannada-language feature film stars Naveen Shankar, Archana Jois and Rahul Ainapur. It will stream on Prime Video on February 16.

The Kerala Story

Adah Sharma starrrer narrates the story of a converted Muslim woman Fatima Ba. She shared her ordeal of how she once wanted to become a nurse but was abducted from her home and manipulated by religious vanguards, turned into an ISIS terrorist and landed in Afghanistan jail. It will stream on ZEE5 on February 16.

Bhamakalapam 2

A wealthy hotelier disrupts Anupama's (Priya Mani) life. In retaliation, she puts together an imperfectly perfect team to pull off an elaborate heist at his luxurious hotel during a culinary competition. It will premiere on Aha on February 16.

Naa Saami Ranga

The lives of two brothers from a humble background in a village get wrecked by evil-minded people from an affluent family. Can the protagonist overcome the complicated scenarios and lead a happy life with his loved ones? The Nagarjuna starrer will release on Disney+Hotstar on February 17.