The upcoming weekend is bringing a wide range of movies on OTT from coming-of-age drama All India Rank to romantic drama Anyone But You. The digital platforms boost various movies in multiple languages and genres.

All India Rank

Written and directed by Varun Grover, the coming-of-age comedy-drama 'All India Rank' is produced by Matchbox Shots. It stars Bodhisattva Sharma, Shashi Bhushan, Samta Sudiksha, Geeta Agarwal, and Sheeba Chaddha. The film will be released on Netflix on April 19.

(A poster of All India Rank | Image: IMDb)

Dream Scenario

Nicolas Cage starrer follows an ordinary family man who finds his life turned upside down when strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. The film will release on Lionsgate on April 19.

Siren

Starring Jayam Savi and Keerthy Suresh, the film follows an ambulance driver turned criminal eagerly awaiting his release from prison, but it takes 14 years. It will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 19.

(A poster of Siren | Image: IMDb)

Anyone But You

A romantic comedy which release in theatres last year in December is making its digital debut on April 19. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, the film is about Bea and Ben. After an amazing first date, their fiery attraction turns ice-cold--until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. It will be releasing on Netflix on April 19.

Kaam Chalu Hai

A father (played by Rajpal Yadav) channels his pain into a revolutionary movement while cherishing his small, happy world with his daughter Gudiya and wife Radha. His mission is to fulfil Gudiya's dream of becoming a cricketer. The film will premiere on ZEE5 on April 19.

(A poster of Kaam Chalu Hai | Image: IMDb)

Rudhran

Rudhran, an IT professional, leads a happy married life in London. However, his life takes an unexpected turn when he comes across a network of criminals responsible for his family's death. It will release on April 20 on JioCinema.