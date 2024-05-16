Advertisement

Thursday is here, and so is our list of weekend binge-watch list. This weekend OTT platforms are set to premiere a few movies in popular genres. Ranging from comedy-drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke to political thriller Bastar: The Naxal Story, a list of movies releasing on streaming platforms will pique your interest. Check out below:

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Kapil and Somya are a happily married couple from Indore who live in a joint family and decide to get a divorce one fine day. Things don't go as planned as their family gets to know of it, and thus begins a comedy of errors. Starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the movie will premiere on Jio Cinema on May 17.

(A poster of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke | Image: Instagram)

Bastar: The Naxal Story

The political thriller film, helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, stars Adah, Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, and Raima Sen. It is based on the Naxalite-Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. It will premiere on May 17 on Zee5.

(A still from Bastar: The Naxal Story | Image: YouTube)

Thelma the Unicorn

The American animated musical adventure comedy is a quirky, hilarious, and heartfelt ride. Thelma is a small-time pony who dreams of becoming a glamorous music star. However, Thelma is transformed into a unicorn and instantly rises to global stardom. But this new life of fame comes at a cost. The film will be released on May 17 on Netflix.

(A poster of Thelma the Unicorn | Image: Netflix)

Vidya Vasula Aham

Independent ego-centric couple, Vidya and Vasu. Their love journey begins after the wedding, arranged by their parents. But when Ego is more important than a relationship, it's hard to sail. Starring Rahul Vijay, Shivani Rajashekar and Abhinaya, the movie will stream on May 17 on Aha.