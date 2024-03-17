×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

Murder Mubarak Actor Sanjay Kapoor Claims 90s Was Full Of 'False Expectations, Pressure'

Murder Mubarak actor Sanjay Kapoor recently opened up about the OTT revolution and revealed how the new-age medium has made him comfortable.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sanjay Kapoor in Murder Mubarak
Sanjay Kapoor in Murder Mubarak | Image:IMDb
Homi Adajania’s recently released mystery crime thriller is garnering a positive reception from the audiences. The movie stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry. This highly-anticipated project had a direct-to-OTT release.

Sanjay Kapoor talks about the OTT revolution

During a recent interaction with Instant Bollywood, Kapoor expressed, “When I started in the 90s there were too many false expectations and pressure. I think I'm more comfortable with OTT and working with these brilliant directors where the content is very important. The way you look or anything is not important.”

 

 

Sara Ali Khan says Murder Mubarak came at a crucial time in her career

Sara in an interview with TNIE provided a glimpse into Murder Mubarak and expressed gratitude for the pivotal role it played in her life and career. Sharing her thoughts on collaborating with Homi for the first time, Sara revealed, "Everything that people are talking about Homi and his energy is true. But I think that the moments were the ones spent off the set with him. Whether it was by the swimming pool or in work meetings, he kind of reminded me that what I have as a human being is enough.”

The actress further talked about the impact of the entire cast on her personal and professional growth and said, "Along with Homi, the entire cast has helped me to be who I am, both on and off camera. The film came to me at an important and defining moment in my life and career, so I am grateful.”

 

 

Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Murder Mubarak premiered on Netflix on March 15. In addition, Sara will also be seen in Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan where she will portray the character of freedom fighter Usha Mehta. This Kannan Iyer film will start streaming on March 21.

Published March 17th, 2024 at 12:54 IST

