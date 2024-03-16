Advertisement

Karisma Kapoor plays a pivotal role in the recent release of Murder Mubarak. The film boasts an ensemble star cast including Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia and Sanjay Kapur among others. The whodunit murder mystery released on Netflix on March 15. In a new interview, Karisma Kapoor has opened up on what made her say yes to the film.

Karisma Kapoor says she has never played such an ‘eccentric’ character before

In an interview with Pinkvilla after the release of the film, Karisma Kapoor opened up on what made her say yes to Murder Mubarak. The veteran actress claimed that in the film she is playing an ‘eccentric’ character in her decades-long career yet. She also credited having an ensemble star cast as a reason for her to get onboard with the mystery thriller.

The actress told the publication, “I don't think I played such a whacky eccentric person ever and I think Homi knows that space and genre.” She recalled not being a part of an ensemble cast since the 1999 film Hum Saath Saath Hain. She added, “At the same time he is very organic so I think that for me was very interesting and of course this stellar, talented cast and after Hum Saath Saath Hain, I think this has been my big ensemble film.”

Karisma Kapoor on career hiatus

Karisma Kapoor was last featured in the 2020 web series Mentalhood. The actress will make her return in front of the camera after four years. After a temporary hiatus, she has opened up on why she remains selective in her project choices.

Talking about her doing less work than in the 1990s, when she delivered hit after hit, Karisma said, "I do selective work out of choice. I like doing that and I am comfortable with that. I like to sail at my own pace. I am lucky and thankful that I am in a position where I can say 'yes' or 'no' to work." Continuing on the theme of working according to her wishes, the actress was once synonymous with David Dhawan's rip-roaringly funny films as well as family dramas, said she now wants "to do interesting roles that will make me leave home". She added, “I have been lucky that I have played unusual characters over the years so I really need to be motivated and excited to go on the sets.”