My Dear Donga will soon be releasing on OTT. Though the Abhinav Gomatam and Shalini Kondepudi led romantic comedy does not have an official release date to its name yet, the streaming platform for the film stands confirmed. For the unversed, My Dear Donga is a direct-to-OTT film.

My Dear Donga on OTT



The official poster for My Dear Donga, features the name of the OTT platform the film will be made available for streaming on. My Dear Donga will soon be added to Aha's streaming library. The official poster features an intriguing but light hearted setup, wherein Abhinav Gomatam can be seen presumably hiding behind a door where as Shalini Kondepudi stands in front of it with a shocked expression on her face.

Interestingly, not only does My Dear Donga star Shalini Kondepudi but the script and story for the same has also been penned by the actress. The direct-to-OTT release has been helmed by B. S. Sarwagna Kumar. The film has been produced by Maheshwar Reddy Gojala. nnapurna Studios and Cam Entertainment have additionally bankrolled this project.

My Dear Donga will mark Abhinav Gomatam's first release of the year



Abhinav Gomatam has had a rather packed 2023. The comedian and actor featured in five back to back film releases followed by one television series. Gomatam began the year with a minor role in the Sai Dharam Tej led Telugu thriller Virupaksha. He next essayed the role of a RAW agent in the Nikhil Siddhartha led film Spy. Next came Varu Tej's box office dud Gandeevadhari Arjuna followed by Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty in which he essayed the role of Rahul.

Abhinav Gomatam concluded 2023 with film Spark - L.I.F.E followed by series Save the Tigers. My Dear Donga will mark the actor's first film outing for the year.