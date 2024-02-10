Advertisement

Nagarjuna kick started his year at the movies with his Sankranthi release, Naa Saami Ranga. Among other big banner releases up to give stiff box office competition, Naa Saami Ranga failed to make much of an impact at the box office. The film is now gearing up for its digital debut.

Naa Saami Ranga locks date for digital debut



Naa Saami Ranga will soon be making its digital debut. As per a 123Telugu report, the Nagarjuna led film has locked in the date for its digital premiere as February 17. Earlier there were reports that the film would be made available for streaming starting February 15. However, the confirmed date as per the report has cleared the confusion. Viewers can stream Naa Saami Ranga on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Besides Nagarjuna, the film also stars Allari Naresh, Ashika Ranganath, Mirnaa Menon, Raj Tharun, Nassr, Shabeer Kallarakkal, and Rukshar Dhillon in key roles. Naa Saami Ranga, which is an adaptation of the Malayalam film Porinju Mariam Jose, has been bankrolled by Srinivasa Chutturi, under the banner of Srinivasa Silver Screen. Aditionally, Academy Award Winner MM Keeravani has composed the music for the film.

Naa Saami Ranga had a surprisingly underwhelming box office performance



Despite being headlined by a hefty name like Nagarjuna, Naa Saami Ranga failed to make much impact at the box office. As per a Sacnilk report, the film's domestic collections came in at ₹29.73 crores. The film's worldwide collections came in at ₹36.6 crores. These numbers paled in comparison to its box office competitors, Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and Teja Sajja's HanuMan.

For context, as per a Sacnilk report, Guntur Kaaram earned ₹126.62 crores domestically and ₹180.5 crores worldwide. A separate Sacnilk report, HanuMan on the other hand has earned ₹192.95 crores domestically and ₹283.3 crores worldwide and is still going strong in theatres.