Updated January 9th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

Napoleon on OTT: Where to watch this Joaquin Phoenix starrer epic drama

Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix is expected to make its debut on OTT. With its digital release this month, Napoleon's box office run is officially over.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Napolean poster
Napolean poster | Image:IMDb
  • 2 min read
Napoleon starring Joaquin Phoenix in the titular role has transitioned to streaming platforms after its nearly 50-day theatrical run. For those who missed the chance to catch this epic drama in theaters, the film is now available for on-demand rentals and purchases on BookMyShow Stream and Amazon Prime Video.

Napolean poster | Image: IMDb

 

When and where to watch Napolean

Napoleon a highly anticipated production, is a creation of Apple Original Films and is expected to take some time before making its debut on Apple TV+. With its release on these streaming platforms, the movie is poised to conclude its relatively modest run at the global box office. Viewers can rent Napoleon on Prime Video, BookMyShow, YouTube Movies, and Google Movies for ₹499. A date is yet to be announced.

Napolean poster | Image: IMDb

 

How did Napolean perform at the box office?

With its digital release this month, Napoleon's box office run is officially over. Ridley Scott and Joaquin Phoenix's historical epic debuted in theaters on November 22 over Thanksgiving weekend and grossed $20.4 million, coming in second to The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. However, despite mostly positive Napoleon reviews (praising its performances and action scenes while criticizing its comedic tone, long runtime, and historical inaccuracies), the film had a decent run at the box office, earning $213 million worldwide.

Napolean poster | Image: IMDb

 

Napoleon, with a $130-200 million budget, would have needed to make $500-600 million worldwide to break even under traditional theatrical distribution. However, as an Apple original film, its success is measured not only by box office performance, but also by the number of subscribers it attracts to the streaming platform. While Napoleon waits for its release on Apple TV+, on-demand purchases and rentals will provide a second chance to redeem its underwhelming box office performance.

Published January 9th, 2024 at 16:52 IST

