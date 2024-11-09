Published 20:30 IST, November 9th 2024
Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale Trailer Gives A Glimpse Inside The Life Of 'Lady Superstar'
The makers of Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale have unveiled the trailer of the documentary film. The film showcases Nayanthara's life, from humble beginnings to stardom, featuring stories from friends, colleagues, family, and husband Vignesh Shivan.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Asian News International
Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale | Image: Instagram
