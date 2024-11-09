sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:30 IST, November 9th 2024

Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale Trailer Gives A Glimpse Inside The Life Of 'Lady Superstar'

The makers of Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale have unveiled the trailer of the documentary film. The film showcases Nayanthara's life, from humble beginnings to stardom, featuring stories from friends, colleagues, family, and husband Vignesh Shivan.

Reported by: Asian News International
Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale
Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale | Image: Instagram
