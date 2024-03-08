×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 16:38 IST

Teja Sajja Starrer HanuMan To Stream On This OTT Platform - Check Out Film's Release Date

HanuMan, originally made in Telugu, was released in theatres in multiple languages on January 12. The film's Hindi version has locked its OTT platform and date.

Reported by: Jyothi Jha
HanuMan
HanuMan | Image:HanuMan Poster
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
HanuMan, which went on to become a blockbuster hit upon its release, has been in the news for quite some time now about its OTT debut. Reports of the film streaming on certain OTT platforms from certain dates went viral on social media. However, to much disappointment, most of the reports turned out to be untrue, the latest being that the film will stream on Zee5 from March 8. Now, Republic reached out to the makers of HanuMan and confirmed the date and OTT platform on which the Hindi version of the film will stream.

When will HanuMan stream on OTT?

After reaching out to Teja Sajja, the star of the film, Republic confirmed that HanuMan's Hindi version is all set to stream from March 16 on Jio Cinema. The film was originally released in theatres on January 12 and after over two months and a box office collection of over ₹300 crores worldwide, it is finally set for its OTT debut. Information regarding the film's OTT release in other languages is yet to be announced.

What do we know about HanuMan?

HanuMan, originally made in Telugu is an Indian take on superhero films where the protagonist of the film is seen having the powers of Lord Hanuman. With many twists and turns, the film ends at a very interesting climax which forces Lord Hanuman to leave his meditation on the Himalayas and come in contact with the film's hero Teja Sajja. The story after that will be told in a sequel which is expected to hit theatres in 2025. The film was released in multiple languages including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu across the world. In 25 days, the film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹16 crores and earned over ₹300 crores.

The film is directed by Prasanth Varma, who is also known for films like Zombie Reddy and That Is Mahalakshmi.

 

Published March 8th, 2024 at 16:29 IST

