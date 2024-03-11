Oppenheimer, Poor Things, The Zone of Interest: Where To Watch Oscar 2024 Winning Titles

Advertisement

Oscars 2024 took place in Los Angeles on March 11. Hollywood’s biggest night was headlined by the R-rated biographical drama Oppenheimer, which won seven awards out of its 13 nominations including top honours of best picture and director for Christopher Nolan, his first.

It was also a night of firsts for other members of the Oppenheimer team with Cillian Murphy (best actor), Robert Downey Jr (best supporting actor), Hoyte van Hoytema (best cinematography), and Jennifer Lame (best film editing) bagging their maiden Oscars.

The Academy Award for Best Actress went to Emma Stone for Poor Things as she bested frontrunner Lily Gladstone of Killers of the Flower Moon. This is Stone's second best actress Oscar after her 2017 win for La La Land. The film also bagged awards for best costume design, best production design and best makeup and hairstyling.

It was closely followed by The Zone of Interest for its two wins in best international feature film and best sound category. Here is where you can watch all the Oscar-winning films on OTT.

Oppenheimer

The Cillian Murphy starrer will be available for viewing on JioCinema from March 21. Till then, it can be rented on Prime Video. The script of the film, which is written by Nolan, is an adaptation of Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin's novel American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer.

Poor Things

Poor Things, featuring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, is available to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar. The film follows Bella (Stone), a young woman resurrected with the brain of an infant and reared as a sort of adopted child of her creator, Dr. Godwin Baxter. She matures quickly as she grows older inside an adult body and becomes fascinated with the thought of seeing the outside world.

Barbie

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie can be streamed on Jio Cinema and can be rented on Prime Video. It follows the story of Robbie as Barbie who has an existential crisis and escapes to the real world with Ken (Ryan Gosling) only to find out that the real world is not for them. They return to the world of plastic and settle down among their own.

Additionally, The Last Repair Shop is available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, while The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar can be streamed on Netflix. Other Oscar-winner films like The Holdovers, The Boy and the Heron, Anatomy of a Fall, 20 Days in Mariupol, The Zone of Interest, War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko and Godzilla: Minus One are not available on OTT platforms in India as of now.