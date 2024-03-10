Advertisement

To Kill A Tiger, set in a small Indian village, is nominated for the best documentary feature at the 96th Academy Awards. The film is all set to stream on Netflix from Sunday, which is just a day ahead of Oscars 2024. The makers announced the film's OTT debut on social media recently, with the film's title also appearing on the streaming service's landing page.

What is To Kill A Tiger about?

To Kill a Tiger is directed by Delhi-born Nisha Pahuja, an Emmy-nominated filmmaker based in Toronto. The film follows Ranjit’s uphill battle to find justice for his 13-year-old daughter who was abducted and later sexually assaulted by three men.

“Ranjit goes to the police, and the men are arrested. But Ranjit’s relief is short-lived, as the villagers and their leaders launch a sustained campaign to force the family to drop the charges. A cinematic documentary, To Kill a Tiger follows Ranjit’s uphill battle to find justice for his child,” according to the official website of To Kill a Tiger.

Hollywood bigwigs back To Kill A Tiger

Nisha Pahuja, who spent eight months making the film, is a New Delhi-born Canadian director who was previously in the news about her Emmy nomination for the documentary feature The World Before Her, which is about the complex and conflicting environment in which young girls grow up in India.

For the last six months, To Kill a Tiger executive producers Mindy Kaling and Dev Patel have been actively promoting the film. This month, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also joined the project as an executive producer.