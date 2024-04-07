×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 14:43 IST

OTT Movies Releasing This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Gaami, Siren And More Titles

Amar Singh Chamkila, Gaami, Siren, Premalu and more movies are slated to release this week in various genres.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
A still from Amar Singh Chamkila
A still from Amar Singh Chamkila | Image:YouTube screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Sunday is here and so is the list of movies and web series that are releasing this week. From Amar Singh Chamkila, Gaami to Siren, several titles are debuting in various genres. So if you don't have any plans next week, then you can binge-watch these titles over the weekend.


Amar Singh Chamkila

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the biographical drama stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. The film follows the story of Chamkila, one of the most influential Punjabi singers and his singer wife, Amarjot. However, his brash lyrics ignite fame and fury across Punjab as he grapples with soaring success and brutal criticism before his untimely death. The film will stream on April 12 on Netflix.

(A BTS photo from Amar Sing Chamkila | Image: Instagram)

Gaami

The epic adventure thriller film is written and directed by debutant Vidyadhar Kagita. The film features Vishwak Sen, Chandini Chowdary and Abhinaya, among others. The film revolves around Shankar, an amnesiac Aghori who suffers from the fear of touch and goes on a dangerous Himalayan trail in search of a mythical cure for his condition. What happens when his past uncovers the way for him? The film will release on ZEE5 on April 12.

(A still from the trailer | Image: Instagram)


Premalu

The Malayalam-language romantic comedy film revolves around Sachin, who pursues romance but finds himself caught between two potential partners, leading to amusing complications. The film stars Naslen K. Gafoor and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles. It will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 12.

Siren

Tamil-language action thriller film stars Jayam Ravi, and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles along with Anupama Parameswaran in supporting roles. The story focuses on Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh who play a police female officer Nandhini who has a bad image from something that she may have done or not. An ambulance driver turned criminal eagerly awaits his release from prison, but it takes 14 years. The film will release on April 11 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

(A poster of Siren | Image: Instagram)


Pon Ondru Kanden 

The film follows a guy who aspires to become a chef. His father fixes his marriage with a career-oriented girl, but she is not interested. Later on, he is forced to seek her help, and they start a business in partnership. The film will start streaming on April 14 on JioCinema.

The Hijacking of Flight 601

After a plane is hijacked, two flight attendants must outwit their assailants amid intense negotiations in the air and on the ground. Based on real events. The film stars Mónica Lopera, Ángela Cano and Christian Tappan and will stream on Netflix on April 10.

Whatsapp logo